China Charity Day: Advancements and Achievements in Public Welfare and Charitable Undertakings

China Celebrates Eighth “China Charity Day” with Great Progress in Public Welfare

Today, September 5, marks the eighth “China Charity Day” in the country, and according to the Ministry of Civil Affairs, China has made significant progress in public welfare and charitable undertakings since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. These efforts have played an active role in helping the vulnerable, promoting science and education, preserving culture, enhancing healthcare, protecting the environment, and providing emergency rescue services.

In the years from 2018 to 2020, charitable organizations nationwide have spent a staggering 50 billion yuan each year on poverty alleviation initiatives. Additionally, during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, charitable organizations have actively mobilized donations and raised 39.627 billion yuan in charitable funds and 1.09 billion pieces of material in the first half of 2020 alone. Furthermore, in response to the historically rare torrential rains and flooding experienced in various parts of the country this year, charitable organizations have raised over 1.6 billion yuan for flood prevention and disaster relief efforts.

Statistics from the Ministry of Civil Affairs reveal that there are currently more than 13,000 registered charitable organizations across the country, along with 1,433 registered charitable trusts. Moreover, the total annual charitable donations in China have exceeded 200 billion yuan.

To commemorate this year’s “China Charity Day,” local organizations have held various forms of charity publicity activities. For instance, civil affairs departments in Nanjing, Jiangsu, and Yuncheng, Shanxi, promoted the “Charity Law” and other policies to encourage citizen involvement in charity. In Gaotang, Shandong, a youth charity calligraphy and painting sale was organized, with over 300 charity-themed artworks created by children expressing their understanding of charity.

Meanwhile, Ziyang City in Sichuan Province launched a month-long charity event beginning on September 1. The event includes activities such as charity policy promotions, project developments, voluntary services, and charitable donations.

In Huai’an, Jiangsu Province, the local women’s federation organized a live broadcast to raise public welfare funds for women, children, and families in need. Similarly, in Ji’an, Jiangxi Province, volunteers visited rural nursing homes to provide support and companionship to the elderly through activities such as playing games, offering haircuts, and measuring blood pressure.

The dedication of individuals and organizations to charity has not gone unnoticed. Zhao Mulin, a student from Gaotang No. 1 Experimental Middle School, expressed his desire to contribute through his own humble efforts. He believes that charity is about love, mutual assistance, and caring for others.

The impact of these charitable initiatives is evident in the heartfelt words of Xiao Zuhuang, an elderly individual who received support from volunteers in Ji’an. Xiao praised the volunteers, stating that they cared about them like their own parents and children.

As “China Charity Day” continues to raise awareness and encourage participation in charitable activities, the country aims to further develop public welfare and charitable undertakings for the betterment of all its citizens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

