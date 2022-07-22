On the afternoon of July 21, the China (Chongqing)-Mexico Investment and Trade Fair was held at the Chongqing International Expo Center. Zhang Hongxing, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Liangjiang New Area, and Shi Yade, Mexican Ambassador to China, attended the meeting.

The meeting was hosted by the Mexican Embassy in China, the China-Mexico Chamber of Commerce, the Chongqing Municipal Commission of Commerce, the Foreign Affairs Office of the Chongqing Municipal People’s Government, and the Yuzhong District People’s Government, and attracted more than 60 local enterprises in Chongqing to participate.

The reporter learned from the meeting that Mexico is the country of honor of the 4th CIFIT and is also Chongqing’s largest trading partner in Latin America. The companies of the two sides invest and have close exchanges with each other. In 2021, Chongqing’s total import and export volume to Mexico will reach 12.848 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.1%.

At this meeting, Chinese and Mexican companies also shared their experience in developing the markets of both sides. FRONTERA OPEN INC is a trading company that helps Chinese companies understand the procedures of customs clearance and inspection in Mexico. The company’s business manager Mark told reporters that this is his second time to Chongqing to participate in the West China Fair. “This fair will provide us with a good platform for communication and cooperation, so that we can get to know more companies and friends and discover potential business opportunities,” said the person in charge of the company.

Xu Guangming, general manager of Chongqing Xinxiyue Motorcycle Co., Ltd., said that they have had business relations with Mexico since 2015, and some of the company’s motorcycle products are also sold to Mexico. Mexicans are highly receptive to Chinese products, and the two sides have broad prospects for cooperation in trade. I hope to seize the opportunity of this investment and trade fair, strive to reach some cooperation intentions, and export more electric motorcycles to Mexico.

On the same day, the guests of the Mexican delegation who came to Chongqing to participate in the West China Fair entered the Orchard Port Comprehensive Bonded Zone to carry out economic and trade exchanges and seek cooperation opportunities.