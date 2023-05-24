Home » China City Launches Government-Promoted Metaverse Platform By CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. Chinese city launches government-promoted metaverse platform

On May 22, Nanjing, the capital of east China‘s Jiangsu province, inaugurated the China Metaverse Technology and Application Innovation Platform to promote and advance metaverse research and development across the country.

The newly established, state-backed entity is led by the Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology (NUIST). As announced by NUIST’s official social media account, the platform is made up of founding members who they represent several academic institutions and companies connected to the metaverse throughout mainland China.

The platform aims to pool the resources of academic institutions and businesses in China, strengthening research efforts in fields related to the metaverse. The metaverse refers to a virtual universe or collective virtual space that includes all virtual worlds, augmented reality, and virtual reality experiences. It is an interconnected digital environment where users can interact with each other and with computer-generated environments in real time.

