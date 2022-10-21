China completely bans the import of foreign garbage and refuses solid waste: the “big boat” CPU of the garbage guy is gone

According to CCTV news reports, my country has completely banned the import of foreign garbage, and has now achieved zero import of solid waste.

The report mentioned that in 2021, the average concentration of PM2.5 in cities at the prefecture level and above in the country will drop by 34.8% compared with 2015, the proportion of days with good air will reach 87.5%, and the proportion of surface water I-III water sections will reach 84.9%. The proportion of Class V water bodies has dropped to 1.2%, soil risks are effectively managed and controlled, the import of foreign garbage is completely banned, and the goal of zero import of solid waste is achieved.

In addition, it should also be noted that for those users who love imported CPUs, they will not see similar products in the future.

According to Article 115 of the “Law of the People’s Republic of China on the Prevention and Control of Environmental Pollution by Solid Wastes”, who violates the provisions of this law and imports solid waste from outside the People’s Republic of China into China, the customs shall order the solid waste to return the solid waste and impose a fine of not less than 500,000 yuan A fine of less than one million yuan. The carrier shall be jointly and severally liable with the importer for the return and disposal of the solid waste specified in the preceding paragraph.

In fact, before this, the on-site customs officers of Guangzhou Baiyun Airport, a subsidiary of Guangzhou Customs, seized a batch of foreign garbage, mainly some waste computer idea components, weighing 7.5 kg, about 294 pieces.

During the inspection, customs officers found that the electronic components in the shipment had obvious traces of use. Not only were they not individually packaged, but dozens of electronic components were stacked together, leaving a lot of dust and obvious scratches on the surface.