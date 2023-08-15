China Condemns Taiwan Independence Activist’s Transit Through the US, Vows Strong Measures to Defend Sovereignty

China Condemns Taiwan Independence Activist’s Transit in the United States

August 18, 2023

China has issued a strong condemnation of Lai Ching-de, a Taiwan independence activist, for transiting through the United States on his way to Paraguay. Calling him a “troublemaker through and through,” China has vowed to take firm and strong measures to defend its sovereignty. Chinese officials have accused Lai Ching-de of using his transit to intimidate Taiwanese voters and create a climate of fear ahead of Taiwan’s upcoming election next year, in which Lai Ching-de leads the polls.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense has responded to China‘s military posturing by stating that it is the responsibility of Taiwan’s military to monitor the developments of the mainland military. The ministry spokesperson emphasized that while the Taiwan military has not observed any large-scale exercises or actions by the Chinese military during this time, it will not relax its defense preparations or determination to prepare for war.

Furthermore, the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense has reported that within a 24-hour period, five Chinese fighter jets, including two Su-30s, two J-10s, and two J-16D fighters, entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. The J-16D is an electronic warfare aircraft.

Lai Ching-de, the Vice President of Taiwan, embarked on a “low-key” transit through the United States on his way to and from Paraguay in August 2023. Lai Ching-de, who is also the chairman of the Democratic Progressive Party, refrained from arranging meetings with members of the U.S. Congress during his trip. Despite his low-profile approach, Chinese officials expressed strong dissatisfaction with his transit, accusing him of adhering to a separatist stance.

In response to China‘s criticism, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs asserted that China has no right to interfere with the normal exchanges of democratic countries and criticized China‘s overreaction. It urged China to respond calmly to Lai Ching-de’s visit to the United States, stressing that the transit of Taiwan’s president and vice president through the U.S. has been a routine procedure for a long time.

The treatment and meetings that Taiwan leaders receive during their transits in the United States have become significant indicators of Taiwan-U.S., China-U.S., and cross-strait relations. President Tsai Ing-wen has transited through numerous U.S. cities, including New York, Miami, Houston, Denver, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. However, she has never visited Washington, D.C., during her time in office.

Taiwan’s transit diplomacy began in 1994 when President Lee Teng-hui stopped in Hawaii during his visit to Latin America. The U.S. initially refrained from granting “transit visas” to avoid angering China, but the law was later amended to accommodate such transits. President Chen Shui-bian faced relatively low transit treatment as the Bush administration considered him a “troublemaker.” However, under President Ma Ying-jeou, cross-strait and Taiwan-U.S. relations improved, leading to a more favorable transit treatment.

Both Taiwan and the United States aimed to keep Lai Ching-de’s transit low-key, referring to it as a routine procedure. Lai Ching-de urged his supporters not to be afraid despite increasing threats from totalitarianism. Taiwan’s Premier also called on China to respond calmly, emphasizing that the transit of Taiwan’s president and vice president has been a long-standing practice and there is no need for China to provoke without reason.

