Kaisheng Rongying is a consulting firm headquartered in New York and Shanghai.

Chinese authorities’ recent crackdown on consulting firms has sparked concern. Chinese media reported that consulting firm Kaisheng Rongying was suspected of leaking state secrets, and American consulting firm Bain & Company and corporate research firm Maxwise also said they were under investigation by the authorities.

“Stealing State Secrets”

China Central Television reported that many foreign institutions with complex backgrounds, in order to evade Chinese laws and regulations and the supervision of key sensitive industries, cover up and weaken their overseas backgrounds, and use domestic consulting companies and other industries to steal state secrets and intelligence in key areas of China.

According to reports, Kaisheng Rongying is looking for influential experts in the fields of domestic policy research, national defense and military industry in China. These experts leak sensitive content and even state secrets and intelligence in foreign-related consultations.

image captiontext,

Chinese state security authorities raided Kaisheng Rongying’s offices in Shanghai on May 9.

The report also cited as an example that Han Moumou, a senior researcher at a large state-owned enterprise in China, was sentenced to 6 years in prison for the crime of stealing, espionage, and illegally providing state secrets and intelligence abroad. According to the Chinese national security agency, Triumph Rongying accepts a large number of consulting projects from overseas companies in sensitive industries in China, and some of these companies have close ties to foreign governments, military, and intelligence agencies. From 2017 to 2020, Kaisheng Rongying accepted more than 2,000 remittances from hundreds of overseas companies, with an amount of more than 70 million US dollars.

