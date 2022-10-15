Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 14th. Title: China Contributes to Safeguarding World Food Security with Practical Actions

Xinhua News Agency reporter Xie Binbin

The 16th is the 42nd World Food Day. Since the beginning of this year, due to the intertwined influence of various factors, food supply has been in short supply and food prices have risen in many places around the world. Against the backdrop of increasing challenges to world food security, China, as always, has taken practical and active actions to make an important contribution to the eradication of hunger and poverty in the world, demonstrating its responsibility as a major country.

As the most populous country in the world, China uses less than 9% of the world‘s arable land to feed about one-fifth of the world‘s population, which in itself is a major contribution to world food security. In recent years, China has not only successfully solved the problem of food for more than 1.4 billion people, but also achieved a historic transition from “eating enough” to “eating well”. In 2021, China‘s grain production will achieve “eighteen consecutive harvests”, and the annual grain output will continue to stabilize at more than 1.3 trillion kilograms. At present, China‘s per capita grain possession has reached 483 kilograms, which is higher than the internationally recognized food safety line of 400 kilograms. Wen Kangnong, the representative of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in China, said that China has set an extraordinary example for the world in achieving food self-sufficiency.

China‘s road to food security provides reference and inspiration for the world. The Chinese government regards food security as the “top priority of the country”, advocates taking precautionary measures, always tightening the string of food security, and insists on “maintaining ourselves, based on the country, ensuring production capacity, moderately importing, and supporting science and technology“. Take the initiative in food security. For the promotion of food production, China‘s philosophy is “the root lies in arable land, the lifeline lies in water conservancy, the way out is science and technology, and the driving force lies in policy”. In the past ten years, China has adhered to the strategy of “holding grain in the land and storing grain in technology“, strictly adhered to the red line of 1.8 billion mu of arable land, and built a total of 900 million mu of high-standard farmland; The progress contribution rate has increased from 53.5% in 2012 to over 61% in 2021. The U.S. “World Grains” magazine published an article titled “China Plays a Key Role in Global Food Security” on January 20 this year, saying that all countries have vowed to ensure domestic food security as their top priority, but in recent years no country has been more China is more committed to achieving this goal.

Just as the theme of this year’s World Food Day “Leaving No One Behind”, while securing its own jobs, China has provided important assistance to maintain world food security with practical actions. China has repeatedly overcame difficulties and provided assistance in times of need, providing emergency humanitarian food assistance to countries most in need. Since this year, China has provided more than 30,000 tons of emergency humanitarian food aid to developing countries in need. China teaches people how to fish and helps developing countries improve their food security capabilities. China has carried out agricultural cooperation with more than 140 countries and regions, and promoted more than 1,000 agricultural technologies to developing countries, leading to an average increase of 30%-60% in crop yields in project areas, benefiting more than 1.5 million small farmers. Qu Sixi, the representative of the United Nations World Food Program in China, said that China has shared its development experience and applicable technologies with developing countries, carried out pragmatic international cooperation, and actively helped developing countries to enhance their food security capabilities, which has been praised by the international community. Highly commended.

China also actively participates in international development cooperation and global governance of food security. From listing food security as one of the eight key areas of cooperation in global development initiatives, to proposing international food security cooperation initiatives, promoting international cooperation in reducing food losses, to calling on countries to keep food trade open and the international food industry chain and supply chain unimpeded, China has continuously Bring together global efforts to address food security challenges and promote the global food security governance system to become more just and reasonable.

People take food as their heaven. Food security is related to the sustainable development and future of mankind, and is an important foundation for building a community with a shared future for mankind. China, which has the sentiment of the people and the people and the tradition of being self-reliant, will continue to cooperate and help each other with other countries in the world, and make joint efforts to build a “zero hunger” world.

[

责编：袁晴 ]