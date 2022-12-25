December 24, 2022

image source,AFP image captiontext, Hospitals in cities across mainland China have been flooded with coronavirus patients, similar to what happened in Hong Kong in March.

After a period of implementation of the “Twenty Measures” and “New Ten Measures” that relaxed the control of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic in China, the signs of a major outbreak in the mainland have become more and more obvious. The World Health Organization said this week that it was “very concerned” about the outbreak in China, but Chinese officials insisted it was “controllable.”

In this context, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a new annual Central Economic Work Conference last week to lay out the layout for China‘s economic development in 2023. The content of the meeting has attracted public attention this week.

The first-ever FIFA World Cup held in the northern hemisphere winter ended in Qatar as Argentina lifted the trophy for a third time with a dramatic win over defending champions France, Lionel Messi” Adding a black robe” became the “king of the ball”.

In the past week, BBC ChineseThe following news content has attracted the attention of readers. If you missed them, BBC Chinese will take you back one by one.

1. After China loosened control of the new crown epidemic, a large outbreak of private infections contradicted official data

Your device does not support multimedia playback add text to video, Hospitals in many parts of China are overwhelmed with patients with fever. In a funeral home in Chongqing, staff are working non-stop to process the transported remains.

According to reports, after the relaxation of the new crown epidemic prevention and control, Chinese hospitals were overwhelmed with new crown patients. According to unconfirmed news, the number of infected people across the country is tens of millions, but the official number of confirmed cases per day is only in the thousands.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning declared on Friday (December 23): “The overall situation of China‘s epidemic prevention and control is predictable and controllable. I believe that the Chinese people will respond in unity and will soon usher in a period of stable and orderly economic and social development.” new phase.”

So far, China‘s new crown vaccination situation has not been ideal. Health officials have said in recent days that they will strengthen the vaccination program, with a particular emphasis on accelerating the vaccination of the elderly against the new crown virus.

2. The Economic Work Conference of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has shown complicated signals to the Chinese economy in 2023

image source,Xinhua image captiontext, During the epidemic, China‘s exports were hit first, then climbed to the peak, and then fell to the bottom, experiencing a “roller coaster”.

From December 15th to 16th, China holds the Central Economic Work Conference. This meeting at the end of December every year reveals the keynote of economic policies for the coming year, including finance, currency, and even the latest trends in important industries such as real estate, the Internet, and automobiles. The market is watching.

There are two special backgrounds for this meeting: after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in October, four members of the Politburo Standing Committee—Li Qiang, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi—attended the meeting. The “Two Sessions” will confirm China‘s new chief economic officer, so this is a meeting where the old and the new will hand in hand; at the end of November, China suddenly relaxed strict epidemic prevention and control, bringing hope to the current economy that is currently mired in the quagmire. Facing a new environment.

The meeting gave “stabilizing growth” the highest priority, changing the situation where “stable employment” was ranked first, and did not mention “clearing”, but said “better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development.” In addition, the statement of “increasing macro-policy regulation and control” has been added. Many economists believe that this means that there will be a larger-scale stimulus to economic recovery next year.

3. The 2022 World Cup ended and Argentina once again fulfilled the dream of Messi as the king of football

Your device does not support multimedia playback add text to video, Argentina dramatically defeated France to win the 2022 World Cup, winning 4-2 when the game reached a 12-yard shootout.

Last Sunday (18th), the Argentine team dramatically defeated the French team to win the 2022 World Cup. When the game entered the stage of penalty kicks (12 yards), the former won 4:2.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi has said this will be his last World Cup. He was selected as the best player of the year, and the marksman was French rising star Kylian Mbappe (McBappe). Many fans described him and Messi on the same field as a shooter battle between two generations of stars.

After the game, Argentine fans everywhere celebrated, while in France there were clashes between police and civilians. Some people in Lyon threw objects at the police after France lost the game, and the police responded with tear gas and water tankers.

4. Zelensky’s whirlwind visit to the United States in the 300 days of the Ukrainian War was promised by Biden

Your device does not support multimedia playback add text to video, Zelensky made a surprise visit to the United States: meeting with Biden was supported to speak in Congress, saying that “Ukraine has not fallen”

It has been 300 days since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 this year. On Wednesday (December 21), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Washington, where he met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House and delivered a speech to the U.S. Congress.

It was Zelensky’s first foreign trip since the Russian invasion. He said Ukraine “against all odds … is still standing” and that they “will never surrender”.

The United States has announced additional support for Ukraine, including a Patriot missile system. President Joe Biden says Ukraine will not be left alone.

On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia should not be blamed for the war in Ukraine, while accusing the policies of some “third-party countries” for causing the “common tragedy” of the two countries.

5. US-China-Taiwan rivalry – from military to technology

image source,Ethan LIN image captiontext, TSMC’s factory in Phoenix. In the future, a large number of Taiwanese employees will work here, along with their families.

Two weeks ago, U.S. President Biden personally went to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC, TSMC)’s chip factory in Phoenix, Arizona to attend the second phase installation ceremony of the factory. This continued to be discussed this week. BBC Chinese interviewed three young engineers to understand their respective plans.

On the other hand, the U.S. Senate passed the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on December 15, and Biden officially signed it into force on Friday. China is strongly dissatisfied with this, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized the U.S. bill for “playing up the ‘China threat’ in disregard of the facts, wantonly interfering in China‘s internal affairs, and attacking and discrediting the Chinese Communist Party. It is a serious political provocation against China.” It has seriously violated the one-China principle and the provisions of the three Sino-US joint communiqués, sent a serious wrong signal to the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces, and caused serious damage to the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait.”

Dr Jonathan Sullivan, an associate professor at the School of Chinese Studies at the University of Nottingham in the UK, told BBC Chinese that at present the White House believes that improving Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities is a top priority, even if it means angering China.

