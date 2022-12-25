Home News China coronavirus, economic outlook, World Cup finale and more big stories this week – BBC News 中文
China coronavirus, economic outlook, World Cup finale and more big stories this week – BBC News 中文

China coronavirus, economic outlook, World Cup finale and more big stories this week – BBC News 中文

Hospitals in cities across mainland China have been flooded with coronavirus patients, similar to what happened in Hong Kong in March.

After a period of implementation of the “Twenty Measures” and “New Ten Measures” that relaxed the control of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic in China, the signs of a major outbreak in the mainland have become more and more obvious. The World Health Organization said this week that it was “very concerned” about the outbreak in China, but Chinese officials insisted it was “controllable.”

In this context, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a new annual Central Economic Work Conference last week to lay out the layout for China‘s economic development in 2023. The content of the meeting has attracted public attention this week.

The first-ever FIFA World Cup held in the northern hemisphere winter ended in Qatar as Argentina lifted the trophy for a third time with a dramatic win over defending champions France, Lionel Messi” Adding a black robe” became the “king of the ball”.

In the past week, BBC ChineseThe following news content has attracted the attention of readers. If you missed them, BBC Chinese will take you back one by one.

