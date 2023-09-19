China Cracks Down on Overseas Fraud Networks, Highlighting Growing Scam Problem

China Cracks Down on Overseas Fraud Rings, Arrests Suspects in Myanmar

Earlier this month, China‘s Ministry of Public Security announced a successful joint crackdown on a major online fraud gang operating on Myanmar’s northern border. The operation resulted in the arrest of 269 suspects and the dismantling of 11 fraud gangs, who had raked in at least 120 million yuan ($25 million) through financial investments and other fraudulent activities.

During the raids, numerous criminal tools including computers, mobile phones, bank cards, and fraud scripts were seized. In addition, the United Wa State Army in northern Myanmar repatriated 1,200 Chinese citizens suspected of participating in online fraud.

This recent operation is part of a wider effort by China to combat fraudulent activities conducted from overseas. Similar raids have been carried out in countries such as Laos and Thailand, as well as Indonesia in recent weeks.

The Chinese government has made combating fraud a priority due to its impact on the Chinese public. Many call centers operating scams employ Chinese citizens who were promised legitimate jobs but instead find themselves forcibly detained and subjected to threats, beatings, or torture.

A report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights highlighted that an estimated 120,000 people in Myanmar and 100,000 people in Cambodia may be forced to engage in online fraud. This growing problem has drawn the attention of the Chinese government, which aims to protect the safety and property of its citizens.

Richard Horsey, senior adviser for Myanmar at the International Crisis Group, explained that fraud rings have become increasingly professional in recent years, targeting people all over the world. Scam call centers, which are often surrounded by barbed wire, have proliferated in Southeast Asian countries with weak governance, such as Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar’s lawless areas controlled by separatist groups.

Australia has also been dealing with a growing fraud problem, with Australians losing over $3.1 billion to fraud in 2022, an 80% increase from the previous year. The Australian government has established the National Anti-Fraud Center (NASC) to combat scams and raise consumer awareness. The NASC aims to make Australia a hostile environment for cybercriminals through increased collaboration among various agencies and the private sector.

Dan Halpin, CEO of cybercrime consultancy Cybertrace, hopes that ongoing enforcement efforts overseas will help reduce the number of scammers targeting Australians. However, the challenge lies in the adaptability of these scams, which often shift or evolve in response to crackdowns. Addressing the issue requires more than just criminal justice measures; it necessitates dealing with governance problems and corruption in countries like Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia.

Increasing cooperation among countries, including China, is crucial in finding strategic solutions to combat fraud and protect victims who often find themselves lured into these scams against their will.

