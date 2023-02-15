Home News China criticizes ‘political hype’ as US shoots down four missiles: What we know so far – BBC News 中文
China criticizes 'political hype' as US shoots down four missiles: What we know so far

China criticizes 'political hype' as US shoots down four missiles: What we know so far
  • Max Matza
  • BBC reporter

Sensors from a Chinese balloon that was allegedly shot down over the US on February 4 were recovered in the Atlantic Ocean on February 13 and analyzed by the FBI

The White House said there was no indication that three objects shot down from the sky by the U.S. military over the weekend were linked to alleged Chinese espionage. White House spokesman John Kirby said the objects may be “associated with a commercial or research entity and are therefore not harmful.”

U.S. and Canadian officials said they had not recovered any remains of the three downed objects. In addition, Beijing earlier accused the United States of “overreacting”.

Earlier this month, a Chinese balloon was shot down by U.S. fighter jets near South Carolina in the United States. China denied that the balloon was connected to espionage, saying it was just a weather monitoring airship that was blown off course.

At a regular news conference on Tuesday (February 14), Kirby said it would be difficult to identify the three other objects that were destroyed over the weekend over Alaska, Canada and Michigan until the wreckage is found and analyzed use or source.

