image source,US Navy image captiontext, Sensors from a Chinese balloon that was allegedly shot down over the US on February 4 were recovered in the Atlantic Ocean on February 13 and analyzed by the FBI

The White House said there was no indication that three objects shot down from the sky by the U.S. military over the weekend were linked to alleged Chinese espionage. White House spokesman John Kirby said the objects may be “associated with a commercial or research entity and are therefore not harmful.”

U.S. and Canadian officials said they had not recovered any remains of the three downed objects. In addition, Beijing earlier accused the United States of “overreacting”.

Earlier this month, a Chinese balloon was shot down by U.S. fighter jets near South Carolina in the United States. China denied that the balloon was connected to espionage, saying it was just a weather monitoring airship that was blown off course.

At a regular news conference on Tuesday (February 14), Kirby said it would be difficult to identify the three other objects that were destroyed over the weekend over Alaska, Canada and Michigan until the wreckage is found and analyzed use or source.

“We have not seen any indication or anything that specifically points to these three objects as part of a PRC espionage program, or their explicit involvement in any external intelligence gathering effort,” the White House National Security Council told a news conference.

image source,US Navy image captiontext, The balloon that was shot down over South Carolina was described by officials as the size of three buses combined.

Kirby added that one "primary explanation" being considered by U.S. intelligence is that the objects "could be balloons associated with commercial or research entities and therefore be harmless."

He added that no company, organization or government has yet claimed ownership of the flying objects.

The balloon that was shot down over South Carolina was described by US officials as the size of “three busses combined”. The second object shot down over Alaska was described as being the size of a “small car”. A third object shot down over Canada’s Yukon Territory was cylindrical.

In addition, senior U.S. military officials also confirmed that the U.S. recently shot down flying objects over Lake Huron in Michigan, which was carried out by U.S. F-16 fighter jets, but the first Sidewinder missile missed the target.

“The first shot missed. The second shot hit the target,” Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said during a visit to Brussels on Feb. 14. Milley said: “We did everything possible to ensure that the airspace was clear and the airspace was clear to the maximum effective range of the missile. And in this case the missile fell without causing damage to the waters of Lake Huron.”

add text to video, Sino-U.S. "Spy Balloon" Disturbance: U.S. Claims Infringement of Sovereignty, China Emphasizes "Civil Use" and Protests

However, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman criticized the United States, Wang Wenbin said at a press conference on February 14, “Many people in the United States have been asking, what benefits might such an expensive operation bring to the United States and its taxpayers? “

Each Sidewinder missile reportedly costs more than $400,000.

In addition, sensors on a Chinese “spy balloon” that was allegedly shot down over the United States on February 4 were recovered in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday (February 13) and investigated by the FBI. analyze. The United States says the items are used to monitor sensitive military sites.

Since the first shot down of a high-altitude object on February 4, U.S. fighter jets have shot down three more — over Alaska, Canada’s Yukon Territory and over Lake Huron on the U.S.-Canada border.

U.S. Northern Command said searchers found “significant debris” at the scene off the coast of South Carolina, including “priority sensors and electronics.”

Military officials said “most of the structures” were also recovered Monday off the coast of South Carolina. U.S. intelligence agencies have been tracking the Chinese balloon since it lifted off from a base on China‘s Hainan Island earlier this month, according to U.S. media reports.

U.S. officials said the high-altitude balloon came from China and was used for surveillance, but China said it was a weather-monitoring airship that went astray.

Shortly after takeoff, the balloon floated toward the U.S. islands of Guam and Hawaii before heading north toward Alaska, U.S. officials told CBS News. CBS also said that the wreckage was lifted from the sea and the balloon antenna was about 9 to 12 meters.

image source,Reuters image captiontext, U.S. intelligence agencies have been tracking the Chinese balloon since it lifted off from a base on China‘s Hainan Island earlier this month, according to U.S. media reports.

The U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the balloon’s flight path suggested it may have been blown off course by the weather, but when the balloon reached the U.S. mainland, it was back under Chinese control.

The entire U.S. Senate was briefed on the matter by top military officials on Feb. 14. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate would launch an investigation into why the balloon was not found earlier.

“That’s a good question … we need to answer that,” Schumer told reporters.