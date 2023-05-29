China Cyberspace Administration cracks down on self-media “chaos”, more than 60,000 accounts permanently closed- ABC News

Daily fresh information for you! Happy reading ABC Chinese “Headline” from Monday to Friday! Today is Monday, May 29th.

Today’s news feed:

McGowan announces resignation as WA Premier

Western Australia Premier McGowan has resigned as Premier of Western Australia.

WA Premier Mark McGowan (Mark McGowan) announced this afternoon that he will quit politics this weekend.

McGowan’s press conference announcing his resignation gave reporters only 45 minutes’ notice. Mr McGowan said he would step down as WA premier and MP for Rockingham this weekend.

“The truth is I’m tired, very tired. In fact, I’m exhausted,” he said.

WA Labor, led by Mr McGowan, came to power in 2017 with a landslide victory over the Liberal Party led by long-serving premier Colin Barnett.

In 2021, at the age of 55, he was re-elected by an extraordinary landslide, winning 53 of the 59 seats in the WA Lower House.

Western Australia’s next election will be held in March 2025.

Lieutenant Premier Roger Cook and Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson are considered likely to be the leading candidates to succeed McGowan as premier.

“During this time, it has been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of my community,” McGowan said.

“It’s far beyond what I’ve been able to achieve in my career.[高度]any imagination. “

At the news conference, standing behind his cabinet members, Mr McGowan said the “relentless” pressure of political life had worn him down.

“I love challenges: solving problems, making decisions, getting results, helping people,” he said.

“It also comes with a huge amount of responsibility, and you put your heart and soul into it every day. Combined with the years of the epidemic, it made me exhausted.

“I’m not someone who naturally likes confrontation. But, every day I somehow have to engage in arguments, debates and confrontations. I’m kind of tired of it.

“That’s life in politics. If you don’t want to do it, don’t be in politics.”

Over 60,000 We Media Accounts Permanently Closed by China Cyberspace Administration’s “Qinglang” Campaign

China.”” src=”https://live-production.wcms.abc-cdn.net.au/a96206c83cf2a19a6b0e27ceb8d07ee3?impolicy=wcms_crop_resize&cropH=3000&cropW=4500&xPos=0&yPos=0&width=862&height=575″ width=”1.5″ height=”1″ data-component=”Image”/> The Cyberspace Administration of China has permanently shut down more than 60,000 accounts in the crackdown. (Reuters: Thomas Peter)

China‘s State Internet Information Office (CAC) announced that the “Qinglang·Strictly rectify the “self-media” chaos” special actionIn the case of suspectedFalse information, illegal profiteering and impersonation of official state institutions1.4 million social media posts were removed as “prominent issues” were investigated.

The Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement on Friday (May 26) that as part of a wider “rectification” campaign, between March 10 and May 22,permanently closed67,000 social media accounts,Disposal of illegal accounts927,000,Clean up violation informationMore than 1.41 million entries.

The “violating” self-media accounts investigated and dealt with this time involvedWeibo, Tencent, Douyin, Kuaishouand other social media platforms.

According to the Cyberspace Administration of China, for the release of“We-media” that spread rumors, harmful information and false information, A total of more than 34,300 rumor-mongering accounts have been disposed of, of which 7,541 accounts have been permanently closed, and more than 26,800 accounts have been disposed of by means of banning, cleaning up fans, suspending or canceling profit-making permissions. These include hot events such as the “Hu Mouyu incident”, “the overtime incident of the China Electronics Division”, “the doctor’s suspected abuse of carrying the baby upside down”, “the increase in video purchase traffic of the ‘possessed grandson jumping in line'” and so on.Taking the opportunity to spread rumors and malicious hypeand other violations.

The report also stated that theFake official institutions, news media and specific peopleA total of 827,700 counterfeit and counterfeit accounts have been disposed of in the “We Media”, of which more than 14,300 accounts have been permanently closed. Collectively dealt with more than 54,200 accounts of “Supreme Procuratorate”, “Ping An Public Security”, “Henan Weijian” and other counterfeit party and government agencies; “Chinese Red Army Headquarters”, “Chinese Anti-Terrorist Force”, “Strategic Missile Force” There are more than 12,800 fake military accounts; more than 187,500 fake news media accounts such as “People’s Daily First”, “Chaowen Tianxia”, “Central South Metropolis Daily”, etc.

Since 2021, China has been‘Cleaning up’ cyberspace with billions of social media accountsmaking it easier for the authorities to control.

conflict of interest?The Australian Federal Police, which investigated PwC, is also a client

PwC has directed nine of its partners to take immediate leave of absence pending the outcome of an internal investigation. (ABC News: John Gunn)

Prominent accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), embroiled in a leak scandal, hasDirected nine of its partners to take immediate leave of absence pending the outcome of an internal investigation。

Last week, Australia’s Commonwealth Treasury informed PwC that it wouldLet all staff who know the secrets of the Treasury Department’s tax policy“stand down” from any existing or future government contract work,PwC has agreed to do so。

This month the firm hasformer executiveAlleged use of confidential Australian Commonwealth Treasury information for the benefit of the firm’s clientsone thing started aindependent reviewheaded by Ziggy Switkowski, the former chief executive of Telstra and Optus in Australia, who willSeptember report and recommendations。

Australiafederal police(Australian Federal Police, AFP) also on this matterOpen a criminal investigation.

However, the Federal Police investigation triggeredsuspected conflict of interest,becauseThe Federal Police is also a PwC client。

Senator Barbara Pocock of Congress wants the inquiry to be fully independent.

“It doesn’t look good. People[联邦调查局工作人员和普华永道工作人员]shared parking, shared coffee breaks, and talked in the hallways,”she says.

ABC can reveal:

Senate documents show that, PwC is definitely the preferred consulting firm for AFP ,since Since 2021 PwC has Awarded AFP contracts worth over $20 million by contrast, the rest of the so-called “big seven” consulting firms combined only received A$30 million in contracts from the Federal Police over the same period

Senate documents show that, ,since PwC has by contrast, the rest of the so-called “big seven” consulting firms combined only received A$30 million in contracts from the Federal Police over the same period The Greens have asked the Tax Practitioners Board toSuspension of PwC’s qualifications

including the Australian Federal Police, Defense and Services AustraliaLarge government agencies have come to rely on consultancies like PwCto fulfill its important responsibilities.

Columnist and author Tom Ravlic questioned: “AustraliaHow does the AFP investigate an entity that provides internal audit services to it?”

Federal Police: Can ensure impartial handling of cases

The Australian Federal Police is launching a criminal investigation into the PwC breach. (Reuters: Wolfgang Rattay)

The AFP responded that there was no conflict of interest between the criminal investigation and PwC’s audit.

The statement said the investigation willLed by the Special Investigations Team of the Federal Policeand bySensitive Investigation Oversight Committee（Sensitive Investigations Oversight Board，SIOB）supervision。

“PwC personnel are not co-located with the business or investigative teams and do not have access to those teams or the SIOB. “The Australian Federal Police has stringent systems and processes in place to control and manage access to information. Access to investigative and operational material is subject to strict confidentiality. “With these strict arrangements in place, it will be impossible for PwC personnel to have access to the investigative team or any investigative or business material.”

Australian Commonwealth Governmentis PwC in Australialargest customerobtained in the past two yearsContracts totaling A$530 million。

PricewaterhouseCoopers Australia$2.6 billion in revenue last yearthe escalation of the leak scandal is making things worse.

News background: PwC scandal About 10 years ago, the Australian federal government asked PwC tax expert Peter-John Collins to help design new tax laws to better tax multinational companies. Big companies at the time, especially tech giants, were shifting profits from high-tax countries like Australia to low-tax countries like the Netherlands and Singapore. Collins has signed multiple non-disclosure agreements with the government, which clearly stipulate that these contents cannot be disclosed. But instead of keeping it a secret, he shared the highly classified information with at least 53 partners who then approached 14 multinational corporations to create tax avoidance systems for them and use it to make money and win new clients.

Earthquake in northwest Melbourne felt strongly

A map showing the epicenter of Sunday’s magnitude 3.8 earthquake in Melbourne. (ABC News)

Sunbury, North West Melbourneit happened near midnight last night3.8 magnitude earthquakethe quake was felt throughout the region, but no casualties or property damage were reported.

City of Melbourne residents reported Sundayaround 11:41 p.m.the building began to shake.

Sunbury40 kilometers northwest of Melbourne’s central business district (CBD)Melburniansgeneral feeling of shock。

By about 1:30am, more than 20,000 people in Sunbury reported the quake to Geoscience Australia.

The epicenter of this earthquakeAt a depth of three kilometers, it lasted only a few seconds. The quake was felt as far north as Bendigo and as far south as the Tasmanian capital Hobart.

Tim Wiebusch, chief operating officer of Victoria’s emergency services (SES), told ABC Radio Melbourne: “The magnitude of what we call an earthquake of magnitude 3.8, generally speaking, many people are definitely indoors. I can feel it.”

“You’ll hear thatA sudden hum, like a train noise some people have heard…from Geelong to Ballarat, on to Seymour, the Mornington Peninsula and north to Murchison. “

Hugh Glanville, a seismologist with Geoscience Australia, said that while it was a relatively strong tremor, generallyEarthquakes don’t cause damage until around magnitude 4.5。

He said,In the next few days, there may be aftershocks。

Adam Pascale, chief scientist at the Seismology Research Center (SRC), said it could beMetropolitan Melbourne’s biggest quake in over 100 yearsThe last time an earthquake of magnitude 4 or above occurred was in 1902.

Victoria is inThere has been an earthquake in 2021Melbourne felt the quake, butThe epicenter was not within the Melbourne metropolitan area。

News background: On average, about 100 earthquakes of magnitude 3 or greater occur in Australia each year, according to Geoscience Australia. Earthquakes above magnitude 5, such as the destructive 5.4 quake in Newcastle in 1989, occur about every one to two years. There was an earthquake in Melbourne in September 2021, which caused some damage, including the famous Chapel Street shopping strip area. The magnitude 5.9 quake, the largest ever recorded in Victoria, was epicentered at Woods Point, about 130 kilometers east of Melbourne. The 2021 quake was also felt in parts of NSW, South Australia, Tasmania and the ACT.

Residents near fire building in Sydney still unsure when they will be able to return home

Edina Solomon (left) and Leslie Gao are among more than 100 tenants waiting to return to their home. (ABC News: Alexander Lewis)

Residents near the ruins of a burned-out historic building in Sydney’s Surry Hills have been told theyMight have to wait a few more days before going home。

Two buildings in Surry Hills were destroyed by fire last Thursday (May 25), including the heritage-listed former RC Henderson hat factory.More than 100 nearby residents cannot go home to live。

Because of this century-old buildingThe walls are cracked and in danger of collapsing,policeBlocked Randle Street and Randle Lane。

Since the night of the fire, tenant Edina SolomonStay in hotelshe is not sure when she will be allowed to return.

Ms Solomon said: “We’ve heard from other tenants,it may be this wednesday or thursday。”

Authorities confirmed a wall was displaced by 75mm. (ABC News: Alexander Lewis)

On Sunday (May 28), the police escorted residents to the building where they lived in batches,Give them about 10 minutes to pick up clothes, medicine, and other essential items。

Due to power outages in some residential buildings, residents have to discard spoiled food in the refrigerator.

Lesley Gao (voice, Lesley Gao)I’m currently staying at my in-law’s houseshe heard that it might take a few days to a week to move back to her home.

“We’re very lucky that we’re okay, we’re safe and we have a place to stay,” she said.

“But there are some inconveniences, like I need to change, I need to take a good shower.”

On Sunday, residents were allowed to go home briefly to pick up some essentials. (ABC News: Alexander Lewis)

Authorities did not give a timetable for when residents could return home, but saidThey are “acting as fast as possible”。

It has now been confirmed that the fire is fully extinguished and a wall that moved 75mm is now in a ‘hold’ position.

NSW Fire and Rescue duty commander Jeremy Hood said firefightersStill determining how many unstable structures need to be demolishedNeighbors can go home safely.

Before the fire, the former hat factory was in a state of disrepair. (Supplied)

Photos obtained by the ABC show the interior of the mill before March.

There was graffiti on the walls, trash on the floor, and an empty pizza box on a table near the couch.

On the eve of the fire, it is believed15 homeless people sleep in this building，Two of them are still missing.inA 12-year-old and two 13-year-old boysPolice are assisting with their investigation into the cause of the fire.

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Civic Party disbands

Civic Party Chairman Liang Jiajie was interviewed by the media after announcing the party’s dissolution. (Reuters: Tyrone Siu)

Civic Party, one of the largest pro-democracy political parties in Hong Kong, announced that its membershas voted to dissolve the party itself.this to hong kongAnother blow to pro-democracy opposition already struggling under pressure from Beijing。

In recent years, Hong Kong’s opposition has been hammered by China‘s implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law and electoral reforms to ensure that “patriots” rule Hong Kong, largelySqueeze pro-democracy activists out of Hong Kong local politics。

Alan Leong, one of the founding members and current chairman of the Civic Party, told reporters,Thirty of the 31 members voted to automatically dissolve the party, with just one abstention。

also known as“Big Party”The Hong Kong Citizens Party was established in 2006 byProfessional elites (mostly from legal, accounting and academic circles)Founded with the goal of promoting democratization and civil society in Hong Kong. The party is showing strong performances alongside Democrats in local legislative and district votes.

However, China implemented a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong in 2020,Several members of the party were arrestedincluding former legislators Alvin Yeung and Jeremy Tam.

Yang Weiwen and Tam Jerry have been detained for more than two years in an ongoing national security case and refused bail, while another senior member, Margaret Ng, was found guilty of unlawful assembly. Others fled abroad.

Leung Ka Kit, SC, 65, wrote in a statement: “The world is constantly changing. History will prove everything. Today, the Civic Party is saying goodbye to Hong Kong.”

“We hope that Hong Kong people live in the present, with a hopeful heart, and not too heavy.Live in reality and believe in tomorrow.”

At the same time, Hong Kong media reported that Hong Kong Secretary of Justice Lam Ting-kwok said before leaving for Beijing,The legislation of Article 23 of the Basic Law is a matter of great concern to the Chinese central government, so his visit to Beijing may touch on this topic. He said,It is hoped that Article 23 legislation will be completed this year or next year at the latest。

‘Star chasing’: Amateur astronomers in Queensland look for meteor crash site

A meteor was sighted across Queensland on Saturday night.

Amateur astronomers are looking forasteroid debris two weeks agoLikely fell in the Queensland area.

The meteor fell from the sky last Saturday (May 20) night and entered the Queensland area.The diameter of the meteor is one meter and the speed is as high as 150,000 kilometers per hour。

It lit up the sky and images of it went viral on social media, with many people sharing video footage of the sight.

Less than a week later, the citizen science group Australian Meteor Reports used the videos to initially identifyWest of the bay town of Croydonfor possible fall points.

The group’s founder, David Finlay, said,Finding meteorites is like finding a needle in a haystack。

“Earlier in the week, we didn’t even know where the haystacks were,” he said.

“Now we think we may have found the haystack.

Citizen scientists have begun contacting landowners and livestock owners in the area,Hoping to get into their farm and look for these meteorites。

In Queensland, people cannot collect or remove meteorites on state-owned land without the approval of the relevant agencies.

However, on private land, any meteorite fragments belong to the landowner.

Astrophysicist Brad Tucker of the Australian National University (ANU) said the debris from the meteorwill have a sunken appearance“which is caused by passing through the Earth’s atmosphere”.

He said: “If[陨石]shattered and fell to the ground, they[可能的降落点]May cover several square kilometers. “

After 11 years of suspension, Sydney’s Blue Mountains train has reopened and is very popular

Passengers boarded the restored steam train this past Saturday, traveling through tunnels and viaducts in the Blue Mountains. (Supplied: Phishplate Photography)

Nearly 2,000 passengers boarded theSydney Blue Mountains Sightseeing Traincelebrating the nameZig Zag Railwaythe little train inRelaunch after more than a decade of outage。

This heritage-listed scenic steam train route is located near the small town of Lithgow.Has been closed since 2012.the reason is hereExperienced many natural disasterssuch as the bushfires in 2013, the Gospers fire in 2019, and the floods in 2022, have all delayed the repair of train lines.

The non-profit Zig Zag railroad cooperative is now fullyTracks rebuilt, signaling infrastructure restored, and two locomotives and multiple coaches restored。

Dan Zelfer is the driver of the Zig Zag train. (Supplied: Zig Zag Railway)

In the past weekend, sightseeing tickets were sold out,1800 passengersBook tickets for the Little Train on Saturday and Sunday.

Passengers board at the historic Clarence Railway Station. (Supplied: Lee Burton)

Passenger Aaron Nicoll said: “The bus was ‘crowded’ and there were no extra seats.”

“Everyone was cheering and clapping. Everyone was happy. It was quite a spectacle.”

Now, the sightseeing train willOpen to visitors every other week。

That’s all for today’s “Headline”, I wish you all a happy day.

