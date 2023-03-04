BEIJING (dpa-AFX) – China has defended the sharp increase in its military spending. “Behind the growth in defense spending is not only the need to address complex security challenges, but also the need to fulfill responsibilities as a great power,” the spokesman for the annual session of the People’s Congress, which begins Sunday, told the press in Beijing on Saturday the development of the military budget.

China‘s defense budget has always risen faster than other budget spending in recent years – by 7.1 percent in the previous year. The increase was also higher than the economic growth rate of the second largest economy. Experts from the China Institute Merics in Berlin are expecting growth of more than seven percent again this year.

The conference spokesman did not give any new figures, but announced that the new military budget would be presented at the beginning of the parliamentary session. “China‘s military modernization is not a threat to other countries, but a positive force in maintaining regional stability and world peace,” the spokesman said.

In view of increasing Chinese threats against the democratic island republic of Taiwan, China‘s territorial claims in the East and South China Seas and increased rivalry with the USA, the increased expansion of the Chinese armed forces is viewed with concern worldwide./lw/DP/mis