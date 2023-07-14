Home » China describes German strategy as ‘counterproductive’
China describes German strategy as 'counterproductive'

China describes German strategy as ‘counterproductive’

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing has criticized the federal government’s new China strategy. During a press conference on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin called the 61-page document “counterproductive”. It will “only exacerbate the divisions in the world,” Wang said. He also accused the federal government of protectionism. It is hoped that Germany will look at the development in China “comprehensively and objectively”.

The federal cabinet decided on a China strategy for the first time on Thursday after months of discussion. It aims to reduce economic dependency on China, but not decouple itself from the world‘s second largest economy. In the paper, the German government also accuses Beijing of seriously violating human rights and undermining international law with its power politics in the Indo-Pacific. “China‘s behavior and decisions mean that the elements of rivalry and competition in our relationship have increased in recent years.”/fk/DP/men

