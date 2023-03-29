Home News China detains Japanese citizen over espionage – BBC News 中文
China detains Japanese citizen over espionage – BBC News 中文

China detains Japanese citizen over espionage – BBC News 中文

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno of Japan

Japan has demanded that China release a Japanese citizen after China arrested the man on espionage charges. The man in his 50s, an employee of Japanese pharmaceutical company Astellas Pharma, has been in custody since early March.

Sino-Japanese relations have long been strained by disputed islands in the East China Sea, a history of war and the Taiwan issue.

Japan is urging China to release a Japanese citizen detained in Beijing as soon as possible and allow consular officials to meet with him, the Japanese government said on Monday (March 27).

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Chinese authorities notified the Japanese embassy in Beijing this month that they had detained the man in the capital on the grounds that he violated Chinese law.

