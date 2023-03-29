March 28, 2023

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno of Japan

Japan has demanded that China release a Japanese citizen after China arrested the man on espionage charges. The man in his 50s, an employee of Japanese pharmaceutical company Astellas Pharma, has been in custody since early March.

Sino-Japanese relations have long been strained by disputed islands in the East China Sea, a history of war and the Taiwan issue.

Japan is urging China to release a Japanese citizen detained in Beijing as soon as possible and allow consular officials to meet with him, the Japanese government said on Monday (March 27).

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Chinese authorities notified the Japanese embassy in Beijing this month that they had detained the man in the capital on the grounds that he violated Chinese law.

China‘s foreign ministry confirmed on the same day that it had taken criminal coercive measures against a Japanese citizen suspected of espionage this month.

"I would like to emphasize that China is a country ruled by law. All foreign nationals in China and coming to China must abide by Chinese laws, and those who break the law must be prosecuted according to law. In recent years, similar cases of Japanese citizens have occurred frequently. Citizen education and reminders," Mao Ning said.

“I would like to emphasize that China is a country ruled by law. All foreign nationals in China and coming to China must abide by Chinese laws, and those who break the law must be prosecuted according to law. In recent years, similar cases of Japanese citizens have occurred frequently. Citizen education and reminders,” Mao Ning said.

At the press conference, a reporter from the Japan Broadcasting Association questioned that some companies had negative comments on China‘s business environment. And Mao Ning replied that China is a country ruled by law, and will handle relevant cases according to law, and will also protect the legal rights of the parties in accordance with law.

A Japanese man has been detained in Beijing this month accused of violating Chinese law, Japan’s Kyodo News Agency reported on Saturday.

A spokesman for Astellas Pharmaceuticals told Reuters on Sunday that a Japanese man who was an employee of the company had been detained in China.

But the company did not disclose the employee’s identity. The spokesman said it was unclear why he was being detained.

The spokesman also said the company was seeking information through Japan’s foreign ministry.

Apart from this case, at least 16 Japanese have been detained in China since 2015 on suspicion of espionage, Kyodo News reported. Five of them are still being held in China, Japan’s foreign ministry said.

The source said the man had been detained in Changsha, Hunan Province, China, since July 2019. He was sentenced by an intermediate court in the city on Feb. 8, but the ruling gave no details of his espionage activities.

The man can appeal. The Japanese government has been calling on China to release him early and ensure transparency in the judicial process related to his case, the source said.

In September 2019, China detained Masao Iwatani, a professor at Hokkaido University in Japan, on suspicion of espionage. He was released two months later.

At that time, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that on September 8 of that year, Chinese national security agencies conducted law enforcement on the spot and seized materials related to China’s state secrets collected by Iwatani in the hotel where Iwatani would live, and censored them. After review, Iwatani explained the illegal situation of collecting and obtaining a large amount of classified information from China this time and in the past.

He said that Iwatani confessed to his suspected illegal and criminal acts, expressed remorse and was willing to plead guilty to the law.

Sino-Japanese relations

In recent years, Sino-Japanese relations have shown no signs of improving.

In February, the two countries held their first security dialogue in four years in Tokyo. During the period, Japan has criticized China‘s relationship with Russia and China‘s alleged use of spy balloons, while Beijing has expressed concern about Japan’s military buildup.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Japan's Kyodo News Agency recently quoted multiple sources as saying that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida broke the convention and refused to meet with Kong Xuanyou, the former Chinese ambassador to Japan who left office at the end of February.