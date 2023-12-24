China Disease Control and Prevention: Acute respiratory diseases may continue to decline in the next week, and the pathogen may still be dominated by influenza virus – China News Service Video

CDC: Acute Respiratory Diseases May Continue to Decline, Influenza Virus Still a Concern

In a recent press conference held by the National Health Commission on December 24, 2023, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported promising updates on the decline of acute respiratory diseases in China. According to Peng Zhibin, director of the Respiratory Infectious Diseases Division, the monitoring results from December 11 to 17 indicated a downward trend in acute respiratory diseases in the country. The weekly proportion of influenza-like illness cases in outpatient and emergency departments in some hospitals has also shown a decline.

While the current dominant pathogen for acute respiratory diseases is the influenza virus, various other pathogens are co-circulating alongside it. Influenza activity, although still at a high level, has slightly declined, while the activities of Mycoplasma pneumoniae, adenovirus, and respiratory syncytial virus have fluctuated. Notably, the new coronavirus activity is at its lowest level this year. Experts at the CDC express optimism that acute respiratory diseases may continue to decline in the coming week, with influenza viruses remaining the main pathogens.

As China continues its efforts to prevent and control winter respiratory diseases, the CDC’s announcement provides hope for a potential decrease in cases in the near future.

