China “does not allow meddling in the Taiwan issue”… Opposition to the President’s remarks

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Reveals Position in Regular Briefing

“The Taiwan issue is completely different from the Korean Peninsula issue.”

▲President Yoon Seok-yeol is having an interview with Reuters at the Presidential Office in Yongsan, Seoul on the 18th. (Provided by the Yongsan Presidential Office)

The Chinese government strongly objected to President Yoon Seok-yeol’s remarks that the Chinese government opposes changing the Taiwan Strait status quo by force.

According to Yonhap News on the 20th, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin criticized President Yoon’s remarks at a regular briefing that day, saying, “China does not allow others to interfere with Taiwan issues.”

“It is the Chinese people’s job to solve the Taiwan issue,” he said. “There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inseparable part of Chinese territory.”

“The root cause of the tension in the Taiwan Strait in recent years is the separatist activities of Taiwanese independent elements inside the island (Taiwan) under the support and persuasion of external forces,” he said. You can’t mix with each other like that,” he raised his voice.

“Since North Korea and South Korea are both sovereign states that have joined the United Nations, the Korean Peninsula issue and the Taiwan issue are completely different and cannot be compared,” he said. I hope it will be dealt with.”

Earlier, in an interview with Reuters reported the day before, President Yoon said in relation to the Taiwan issue, “This tension is ultimately caused by attempts to change the status quo by force.” . He added, “The Taiwan issue is not simply an issue between China and Taiwan, but a global issue, just like the North Korean issue.”