China eases policies to ease cross-border travel

China will resume fast-track services at all its ports from May 15 as part of its efforts to facilitate cross-border travel, the National Immigration Administration said Thursday.

Chinese citizens are allowed to use express lanes for expedited border inspection with the following travel documents: Chinese ordinary passports; exit and entry permits for travel to and from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan; mainland travel permits for residents of Hong Kong and Macao; five-year mainland travel permits for Taiwan residents, and multiple-entry permits valid for one year, the administration said in a notice.

Foreign citizens can use the service with their passports or e-passports and China-issued foreign permanent resident identification cards and residence permits with a validity period of more than six months, the source said.

China will also restore its cross-regional services to process applications from mainland residents for group travel permits to Hong Kong and Macao.

This means that such residents can apply for the permits at any entry and exit control department of public security authorities in the country, the entity explained.

Such residents can also apply for family visit, work and study permits for Hong Kong and Macao at entry and exit control departments across the country, according to the notice.

The validity period of stay permits for students from the Chinese mainland in Macao will be adjusted from a maximum of one year to the entire duration of their studies in that special administrative region, the administration added.