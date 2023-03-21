The investigation into the China Eastern Airlines Co. ( 0670.HK 0670.HK ) crash a year ago that killed 132 people is still ongoing, China‘s aviation authority said on Monday. But there was no comment on the possible cause of the accident. An initial assessment by U.S. officials suggested it was a deliberate dive.

The Boeing 737-800 was flying from the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming to Guangzhou last year when it began a near-vertical descent while cruising at high altitude and crashed into a hillside at high speed.

The Wall Street Journal reported last year, citing people familiar with U.S. officials’ initial assessment of the cause of the crash, that flight data showed someone in the cockpit of China Eastern Airlines Flight 5735 intentionally brought the plane down.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China did not comment on the preliminary assessment in a statement on Monday. The Civil Aviation Administration of China and China Eastern Airlines did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Boeing Co. BA referred some questions to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said: “Up to now, the technical investigation team has carried out a lot of work such as on-site surveys, data inspections, personnel interviews, and experimental analysis. However, because this accident is very complicated and extremely rare, the investigation is still in-depth.”

The Civil Aviation Administration of China stated that the technical investigation team will continue to carry out work such as cause analysis and experimental verification on the basis of the previous work, and will release relevant information in a timely manner according to the progress of the investigation.

Relatives of the victims of the plane crash have been disappointed by the inconclusive results of the investigation. A family member of one of the victims said they were still waiting for the truth.

“On the one-year anniversary of this tragic event, China‘s failure to release any meaningful information or findings has left many unresolved issues,” said Tim Atkinson, an aviation risk consultant and former senior inspector for the UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch. problems, which does not help the international aviation community and is deeply disheartening to those affected.”

In December last year, China implemented revisions to its regulations on the investigation of civil aircraft incidents. According to the revised new regulations of China‘s Ministry of Transport, the final investigation report should be released within 12 months after the accident, except for those that are not legally made public. The new regulations state that for accidents that fail to publish the final investigation report within 12 months of the incident, the progress of the investigation should be announced to the public on the anniversary of the incident. The report released on Monday falls into the latter category.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China has not identified any technical problems with the plane that crashed on March 21 last year. The lack of such findings supports the US investigators’ assessment. The Wall Street Journal has reported that U.S. investigators believe the crash was deliberate. The wrecked airliner was Boeing’s workhorse model with a good safety record, not the 737 MAX, which has been grounded in China for nearly four years after fatal crashes in the Java Sea and Ethiopia.

Of the two pilots on the China Eastern Airlines flight, one is one of the most experienced pilots in China, and the other is a young pilot with a bright future in his background. They have accumulated more than 38,000 flight hours.

The crash, the deadliest in China since 1994, poses a challenge to China‘s aviation industry, which has an established reputation for safety. China Eastern said it had been flying safely for 18 consecutive years before the accident. It was also the first fatal passenger accident in China since 2010.