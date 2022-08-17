At 14:33 on August 16, with the arrival of flight MU7113 at Shigatse Airport in Tibet, China Eastern successfully completed five charter flights in one day, and escorted 220 medical staff from Tibet to Shigatse. It is reported that among the medical staff in Tibet carried by China Eastern Airlines today, 204 medical team members from Shandong flew from Jinan to Xi’an on the same day, and transferred to Shigatse together with 16 medical team members from Shanghai who arrived in Xi’an earlier. After the medical team arrives, they will quickly start local anti-epidemic work.





Because Shigatse Peace Airport is a high-altitude airport, China Eastern’s chartered plane completed the “replacement” work at Xi’an Airport – the A320 that flew from Jinan to Xi’an was replaced with an A319 that is suitable for take-off and landing at high-altitude airports. From the air to the ground, China Eastern has arranged and deployed the entire process of support in advance, and selected elite soldiers to provide support to ensure the orderly and efficient completion of the “relay” for charter flights to Tibet.

At Jinan Airport, China Eastern Airlines Shandong Branch opened 3 special check-in counters to ensure the medical team to go through the check-in procedures. At 8:30 and 8:40 in the morning, two chartered flights, MU7115 and MU7133, took off from Jinan Yaoqiang Airport. The medical staff and the crew of China Eastern also shouted their determination to go on the expedition together in the air: “Lu-Zang will join hands to fight the epidemic, lack of oxygen and not lack of spirit, and the altitude is higher!”. The two chartered flights arrived at Xi’an Airport at 09:53 and 10:02 respectively, arriving earlier than planned.





The Northwest Branch of China Eastern Airlines relayed the follow-up tasks, opened a green channel and arranged for special personnel to guide and escort the medical staff in Shandong to complete the transfer efficiently. At the same time, Shanghai medical team members who arrived in Xi’an in advance were provided with a full-process service guarantee of “specialized guidance, dedicated counters, special area handling, special area consignment, and special area waiting”.

When the medical staff who aided Tibet boarded the plane, they were full of various medical supplies. One of the medical staff solemnly told the flight attendant: “These medical supplies are ours.” According to the flight crew, most of the medical staff left with only a few changes of clothes, and used their spare capacity to carry all the medical supplies that were urgently needed in the local area.





The crew of China Eastern Airlines made a thousand paper cranes with the meaning of “beauty, hope, and blessings” to the medical staff in Tibet, hoping that the medical staff will return safely and wishing the compatriots of all ethnic groups in the autonomous region an early victory over the epidemic.

At 11:11, 11:34, and 11:51 on the same day, three A319 planes of China Eastern Airlines took off from Xi’an Airport and headed to Shigatse. On the plane, the flight attendant of China Eastern Airlines turned into a “big white”, hoping to leave the name of every medical staff today on this special protective suit, and join hands to fight the “epidemic” in this way.







