China Eastern Airlines MU5735 132 people killed in the crash investigation progress announced: extremely rare and in-depth investigation continues

News on March 20, today, the Civil Aviation Administration issued a statement on“3.21” China Eastern Airlines MU5735 aircraft flight accident investigation progress report。

According to the notification, on March 21, 2022, China Eastern Airlines Yunnan Co., Ltd. Boeing 737-800 passenger aircraft (registration number B-1791) performed MU5735 domestic scheduled passenger flight from Kunming Changshui Airport to Guangzhou Baiyun Airport.The plane took off from Kunming Changshui Airport at 13:16, deviated from the cruising altitude of 8900 meters and descended rapidly 64 minutes later, and crashed near Moyi Village, Yunnan Town, Teng County, Wuzhou City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. All 123 passengers and 9 crew members on board were killed.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Civil Aviation Regulations of China “Regulations on Technical Investigation of Civil Aircraft Incidents” (CCAR-395) and Annex 13 “Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation” of the “Convention on International Civil Aviation”, jointly conducted an in-depth investigation into the accident. , Meticulous and rigorous technical investigation work.

Over the past year, the technical investigation team has conducted detailed inspections of the wreckage of the aircraft to determine the possible working status of the key control components of the aircraft before the crash, conducted experiments on more than 100 important pieces of wreckage, and analyzed the causes of damage;Investigate the qualifications and capabilities of crew members, flight operations, aircraft airworthiness maintenance, airline organization and management, etc.; for air traffic control services,Carry out investigations on airport ground support, security checks and loading of passengers, luggage, cargo and mail, and dangerous goods transportation; analyze the flight status of the aircraft in the final stage based on relevant data, and use flight simulators and real aircraft to carry out simulation verification.

According to the report, as of now,The technical investigation team has carried out a lot of work such as on-site investigation, data inspection, personnel interviews, and experimental analysis. However, because the accident is very complicated and extremely rare, the investigation is still in-depth.

In the follow-up, the technical investigation team will continue to carry out work such as cause analysis and experimental verification on the basis of the previous work, and release relevant information in a timely manner according to the progress of the investigation.