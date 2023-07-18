China Emphasizes Commitment to a Beautiful Environment at National Ecological and Environmental Protection Conference

The National Ecological and Environmental Protection Conference took place in Beijing from the 17th to the 18th of October. The conference was attended by Xi Jinping, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, as well as the President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission. In his speech, President Xi emphasized the importance of the next five years in the construction of a beautiful China, with a focus on implementing socialist ecological civilization and putting the people at the center of environmental protection efforts.

President Xi stressed the need to prioritize the construction of a beautiful China in the country’s development and national rejuvenation plans. He highlighted the significant improvements made in urban and rural living environments and emphasized the role of a high-quality ecological environment in supporting sustainable development and the harmonious coexistence of humans and nature.

The conference was presided over by Li Qiang, and attended by other high-ranking officials such as Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, and Li Xi. Ding Xuexiang made a concluding speech, highlighting the achievements of the construction of ecological civilization in the past decade and its impact on the country’s environment.

President Xi acknowledged the progress made in the construction of ecological civilization in China, including the improvement in air and water quality, the greening of land, and the restoration of landscapes. These achievements have garnered international attention and serve as a symbol of the country’s accomplishments and changes in the new era.

However, President Xi also acknowledged that there are still pressing challenges and pressures in ecological and environmental protection. As the country enters a stage of high-quality development with a focus on green and low-carbonization, the construction of ecological civilization remains crucial. President Xi called for a new journey in ecological and environmental protection with a higher position, wider vision, and greater efforts.

To continue promoting the construction of ecological civilization, President Xi emphasized the need to handle several major relationships. These include the relationship between high-quality development and high-level protection, key tackling and coordinated governance, natural restoration and artificial restoration, external constraints and endogenous motivation, as well as the fulfillment of the “dual carbon” commitment.

President Xi also stressed the importance of fighting the tough battle of pollution prevention and control. He called for precise, scientific, and law-based pollution control to improve the quality of the ecological environment. Additionally, President Xi emphasized the need to accelerate the green and low-carbon transformation of development methods, protect and strengthen the ecosystem, and actively work towards carbon peak and carbon neutrality.

In order to ensure the success of the construction of a beautiful China, President Xi highlighted the importance of improving the guarantee system. This includes strengthening the protection of the rule of law, coordinating resources, and promoting the revision of relevant laws in the fields of ecological environment, resources, and energy.

The National Ecological and Environmental Protection Conference provided a platform for important discussions on the construction of a beautiful China and emphasized the commitment of the Chinese government to ecological civilization and environmental protection in the new era.

