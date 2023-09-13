China Encourages Taiwanese Settlements in Fujian to Spark Cross-Strait Development

New Developments in Cross-Strait Relations: Mainland Encourages Taiwanese Settlement in Fujian

September 13, 2022

In a recent announcement, the mainland has unveiled plans to support Fujian in exploring a new path for cross-strait integrated development. The “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on Supporting Fujian to Explore a New Road for Cross-Strait Integrated Development and Build a Cross-Strait Integrated Development Demonstration Zone” outlines the creation of a living circle in the same city of Jinxia, ​​Mafu, and Fuzhou. Additionally, Taiwanese people are also being encouraged to settle down and establish themselves in Fujian.

The mainland’s move has raised questions among the Taiwanese media as to whether this signifies a renewed effort by both sides of the Taiwan Strait to seize the opportunity for improved relations.

Addressing these concerns at the regular press conference of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, spokesperson Chen Binhua expressed deep disappointment in the actions of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities since coming into power. Their reversal of history and subsequent setback in cross-strait exchanges has led to an increasingly complex and severe situation, causing worry among those who support peaceful cross-strait development.

Chen Binhua referenced a poem inscribed by the late Chairman of the Straits Exchange Foundation, Mr. Gu Zhenfu, which encapsulated the current sentiment – “But who knows that spring is coming, but who knows that old age is cold?” This poem accurately reflects the concerns and sentiment shared by many individuals, including Chen Binhua himself.

However, Chen Binhua emphasized that no winter is insurmountable and no spring will not come. The foundation for the development of cross-strait relations lies with the people, with their collective efforts driving progress. The hope lies in the youth, and as long as compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait work together, they can overcome difficulties and return to the path of peaceful development.

Chen Binhua expressed confidence that with joint efforts, cross-strait relations can overcome their challenges, leading to a renewed period of extensive exchanges, cooperation, and development across the Strait.

These recent developments highlight the mainland’s efforts to strengthen ties with Taiwan and create opportunities for mutually beneficial growth. The announcement of the cross-strait integrated development demonstration zone in Fujian and the encouragement for Taiwanese settlement demonstrates a proactive approach toward enhancing cross-strait relations.

As the situation continues to evolve, both sides must navigate the complexities and seize the opportunity for peaceful development, ultimately aiming for progress and prosperity in cross-strait interactions.

