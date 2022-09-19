September 19, 2022 at 10:02 am

A bus carrying quarantined personnel in Guizhou, China, overturned and killed 27 people, prompting people to question the costly secondary disaster caused by excessive epidemic prevention.

The new crown epidemic has entered its third year, and many countries around the world have gradually returned to normal, while China still maintains a strict zero-clearing policy. Since September, at the summit with the slogan “Nucleic Acid Prosperity”, online rumors that “dynamic clearing will become a basic national policy” have also ignited public anger.

Guizhou transfer bus tragic accident

At about 2:40 a.m. on Sunday (September 18), a passenger car rolled over in Qiannan Prefecture, Guizhou Province. The media and officials later confirmed that the vehicle was an isolation and transfer vehicle for people involved in the epidemic in Guiyang, transporting people involved in the epidemic to about 100 people. Quarantine locations 100 kilometers away.

Chinese media Caixin quoted a person from the Emergency Management Bureau of Sandu County in Guizhou as saying that the people in the accident vehicle were transport personnel from Guiyang to Libo, passing through Sandu County.

According to information released by Guizhou, there were 2 confirmed cases and 35 asymptomatic infections in the province on September 18.

On the day before the accident, Wang Jie, Deputy Secretary-General of the Guiyang Municipal People’s Government, said on Saturday (17th) that due to the large number and wide range of people to be quarantined, it was difficult for the hotels already in operation in Guiyang to receive them completely and needed to be transported to a brother city. The state conducts standardized isolation management. At present, 7,396 people have been transferred outside the city, and 2,900 people are being transferred.

Article 38 of China‘s “Regulations on the Safety Management of Road Passenger Transport Enterprises” stipulates that long-distance passenger vehicles stop running from 2:00 am to 5:00 am or carry out shuttle transportation; passenger vehicles with a one-way operating mileage of less than 100 kilometers are not subject to this restriction. The map shows that the transfer destination of the vehicle involved in the accident in Guizhou is about 250 kilometers away from Guiyang.

Although Lin Gang, the deputy mayor of Guiyang, apologized at a news conference on Sunday night, it was difficult to contain the anger and criticism of the people. Netizens questioned why so many people still have to be transported when the epidemic is not serious? Why transfer late at night? Is such an operation illegal?

"Everyone is afraid of death, but I'm more afraid of dying because of some trivial absurdity, and I don't even know why I died. That kind of death is too light as a feather, and it almost destroys the dignity of human beings. Going on the road for transport and isolation The people who were so desperate in the few seconds when the car fell down the hillside. ​​​" said a Weibo netizen, nicknamed Babur.

There are also many netizens who sympathize with the casualties: “Why do you think you will not be on that early morning bus?”

Weibo netizen “_Ruohan” said: “There is nothing to count on living in this place. I can only pray every day that no family members and friends are sitting on the runaway bus. We were spared the death of a runaway bus.”

“Basic National Policy” and “Nucleic Acid Prosperity”

Last week, it was reported that the “dynamic clearing” policy on the Internet in mainland China will become China‘s basic national policy. Some self-media articles quoted Chang Jile, deputy director of China‘s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as saying: “At the State Council press conference on September 7, Chang Jile, deputy director of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, also made it clear that the dynamic reset will be used as a This basic national policy will be adhered to for a long time.”

However, Observer.com later stated that the press conference on September 7 was not held by the State Council, but was one of a series of press conferences on the theme of “This Ten Years of China“. Development achievements in health care.

Observer.com said that Deputy Director Chang Jile, who attended the press conference, answered two questions during the press conference, which were from Singapore's "The Straits Times" and the domestic media "Daily Economic News". Looking back at the live video, it can be confirmed that Deputy Director Chang Jile did not express the statement that 'dynamic clearing' has become or is about to become a basic national policy in his answer, or there are some words that cause ambiguity."

Although the media refuted the rumors, such news immediately aroused public anger in mainland China, which has been under strict epidemic control for nearly three years.

“Instead of refuting rumors all the time, it is better to deeply reflect on why people are so panic about this rumor. Many times we have been unable to bear such an official conclusion, but at the grassroots level, it is not the actual practice that the basic national policy is better than the basic national policy, is it right? What’s more scary?” Weibo netizen “Yijia bluntly” said.

Some netizens questioned that even though the Chinese official did not explicitly say that dynamic clearing is a national policy, various strict epidemic prevention and control policies have proved that dynamic clearing is a national policy.

A Weibo netizen, “Have you done nucleic acid today?” said: “Since it’s a rumor, how long do you say (dynamic clearing) will you persist? ​”

In addition, it was recently reported that Hangzhou will hold the 2022 Nucleic Acid Drug Industry Summit Forum. Many people who think nucleic acid testing is disturbing believe that it is very inappropriate to use the term “nucleic acid prosperity”.

The Twitter netizen “Dugu seeks to fall” commented: “The prosperous age of nucleic acid is really appropriate. These nucleic acid industries are getting money much faster than robbing banks…”

“In the prosperous age of nucleic acid, capital is carnival! In China now, who doesn’t rely on nucleic acid to survive, everyone complains in all kinds of tossing, talking too much is arguing about nucleic acid, refusing to do nucleic acid is illegal, and there is nothing in the world that is more protected than nucleic acid. Business.” Twitter netizens said “keep their hearts.”

The Beijing News, sponsored by the Propaganda Department of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, also published an article criticizing it, calling the use of the term a “low-level red, high-level black” trick.

“The ‘prosperous age’ that the public wants to usher in is the end of the epidemic and life as usual. The ‘high-profile’ statement of the ‘nucleic acid prosperous age’ of pharmaceutical companies is not a ‘self-beautification’? The result is destined to be ‘self-defeating’ .” The article said.