China Builds the World‘s Largest National Park System to Protect the Harmonious Coexistence of All Things

Xining, August 21st – China has recently made significant strides in protecting its natural ecosystem with the establishment of the world‘s largest national park system. The goal of this initiative is to ensure the harmonious coexistence of all things and protect the country’s rich biodiversity. The announcement was made during the second National Park Forum held in Xining, Qinghai, co-sponsored by the National Forestry and Grassland Administration and Qinghai Provincial People’s Government.

National parks are considered the “Pearl in the Crown” of beautiful China, encompassing the most unique natural landscapes, important parts of the ecosystem, and rich biodiversity. Currently, China has already established several national parks, including Sanjiangyuan, Giant Panda, Siberian Tiger and Leopard, Hainan Tropical Rainforest, and Wuyi Mountain. These national parks cover an area of ​​230,000 square kilometers, accounting for almost 30% of the land area dedicated to the protection of national key wildlife species.

Guan Zhiou, director of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, highlighted that the establishment of a national park system represents a major institutional innovation in building an ecological civilization and a beautiful China. China‘s national park system has already achieved impressive results in protecting flagship species and their habitats. For example, the Sanjiangyuan National Park has successfully protected the sources of the Yangtze River, the Yellow River, and the Lancang River, leading to the recovery of the Tibetan antelope population to over 70,000. The Giant Panda National Park safeguards more than 70% of wild giant pandas and 13 ecological corridors, facilitating the connection of local populations. Meanwhile, the tiger and leopard national park has established smooth cross-border passages, resulting in an increase in the number of Siberian tigers to over 50 and Amur leopards to over 60. The Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park has also witnessed improvements in the rainforest habitat, enabling the population of Hainan gibbons to recover to 6 groups comprising 37 individuals.

Experts emphasize that the recovery of flagship species, which serve as “ecosystem bellwethers,” signifies the healthy growth of the animals and plants in their respective habitats. The national parks, including the five officially established ones and the national park candidate areas, protect more than 80% of the national key protected wildlife species and their habitats. This contributes to enriching global biodiversity.

China‘s national park system also places great importance on the use of scientific and technological tools to protect wildlife. The National Park Forum showcased various innovative technologies used in monitoring and protecting flagship species. These include unmanned flying vehicles, ground intelligent terminals, and real-time carbon sink measurement devices.

The use of advanced technology is not limited to China, as national parks worldwide have adopted similar measures. For instance, Sichuan has developed a giant panda genetic data platform, which archives DNA information of over 500 giant pandas. National parks also employ artificial intelligence to identify and classify various animals, such as tigers, leopards, bears, and lynxes. Furthermore, the monitoring cabin vehicle at the Geladandong Glacier, the source of the Yangtze River, transmits monitoring results through satellites, providing an opportunity to study the formation of the river’s first drop of water.

Aside from protecting rare species, national parks also serve as high-quality ecological products enjoyed by surrounding communities. The focus is to improve people’s livelihoods through conservation efforts. For example, Sanjiangyuan National Park has implemented a “franchising” system that trains local herdsmen to serve as natural experience guides. This not only generates additional income but also explores ecological management and protection mechanisms. Approximately 20,000 herdsmen have transformed from herders to caregivers and now receive a fixed income of about 20,000 yuan per year.

The “ecological dividend” of national parks will continue to benefit communities as China aims to establish new national parks, including the mouth of the Yellow River, Qianjiangyuan-Baishanzu, and Kalamaili. Tang Xiaoping, director of the National Park Research Institute, emphasized that the further development and branding of national parks will allow more people to enjoy the benefits of green development, fostering a harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.