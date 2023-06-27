China evaluates establishment of National Ecology Day

China is considering a plan to designate August 15 as its National Ecology Day, in order to enhance public awareness and actions to protect the ecological environment.

A draft decision on establishing the celebration was submitted to the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress (APN), the country’s highest legislative body, for review on Monday.

The draft says China made historic, transformative and comprehensive changes in protecting its ecological environment and achieved globally recognized successes.

The draft decision also proposes to enhance the outreach and education of ecological civilizations in various ways.

The XIV NPC Standing Committee began its third session on Monday to review multiple bills and law revisions.

