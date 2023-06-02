China evaluates new peace mission to Ukraine after little progress in first round By Reuters

© Reuters. Chinese envoy for Eurasian affairs Li Hui holds a press briefing in Beijing, China June 2, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter



BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese envoy who visited several European capitals last month to promote peace talks in Ukraine said Beijing was considering another mission, after acknowledging that its trip might not produce immediate results.

During a press conference, Li Hui denied press rumors that he had promoted a ceasefire that would allow Beijing’s ally Russia to occupy parts of Ukraine and said that China would do “anything” to loosen the tensions.

However, there are major obstacles to finding a compromise between the warring parties, he added.

“We sensed that there is a big gap between the positions of both sides (…). Bringing all sides to negotiations now would still be very difficult,” said Li, China‘s special envoy on Eurasian affairs and ex longtime ambassador to Moscow.

“China is willing to actively consider sending another delegation to interested countries to start a dialogue on resolving the Ukraine crisis,” Li said, without specifying which countries.

In May, Li completed a 12-day tour of Kiev, Warsaw, Paris, Berlin, Brussels and Moscow in an attempt to find common ground for a final political settlement.

“The risk of an escalation of war between Russia and Ukraine is still high,” Li said, adding that all sides must take concrete measures to “cool the situation” and ensure the safety of nuclear facilities.

“As long as it’s measures conducive to easing the situation, China is willing to do anything,” he said.

The United States and several European countries have urged Beijing to use its influence over Russia to try to end the crisis, although Beijing’s decision not to condemn Moscow for the invasion has raised suspicions about China‘s motives.

Li, the Chinese ambassador to Moscow from 2009 to 2019, said Russia appreciated China‘s desire and efforts to promote a peaceful solution to the crisis.

Earlier this year, China released a 12-point peace plan, calling for the protection of civilians and respect for the sovereignty of all countries.

French and German officials familiar with Li’s meetings in Europe said Li strictly adhered to these points and was keen to emphasize the US role in escalating the crisis by supplying arms to Ukraine.

“There was no peace plan. It was more of a round table on the positions of each of us,” said the French official, who spoke on condition of anonymity given the sensitive nature of the talks.

“I don’t think we expect China to be a mediator, but it can use its influence on Russia and it can help bring Russia to reason,” the official added.

