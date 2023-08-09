China. Export thud, the crisis is full-blown

(Photo: Geopolitical News / AV).

by Francesco Giappichini –

The news came a few hours ago: in July, exports from China to the rest of the world fell by 14.5% on an annual basis. A bad figure, which not only follows the -12.4% recorded in June, but is accompanied by a depressing drop in imports, also equal to -12.4%. Moreover, imports from the Asian giant are in decline for the ninth consecutive month, and in June the drop was 6.8 percent. Returning to exports, we are facing the largest drop since February ’20 (-17.2%), when Beijing’s economy was blocked by the pandemic. And again this is a decline: apart from a small rebound in April, overseas sales have been declining steadily since October ’22.

And while it is true that markets expected a decline in Chinese foreign trade, no think tank in the world had envisaged a crash of such proportions. Almost as a Pavlovian reflex, analysts have pointed the finger at the decline in demand: both the recurring threats of recession in the West, and inflation galloping on a global scale, would weaken the international demand for Chinese goods. However, they would also reveal other reasons, linked to China‘s geostrategic role: from geopolitical tensions with the United States, to the desire of some Western countries (Germany in primis, but also Italy) to reduce their dependence on Beijing, or in any case to diversify supply chains.

As is known, exports historically represent a key factor for Chinese growth, consequently their decline has a direct impact on domestic consumption, and therefore on employment, especially among young people. These data, according to observers, therefore end up weakening the world‘s second largest economy in a decisive way: there are those who speak of a future of stagnation, and some signs of deflation would already seem to anticipate this phase. In short, the long-awaited rebound, the one following the revocation of the draconian measures related to the pandemic, did not take place. And the gross domestic product (GDP), thanks to the drop in real wages and the crisis in the real estate market, grew by only 0.8% between the first and second quarters of ’23.

Thus the most pessimistic economists even envisage “a liquidity trap”, or rather the phenomenon of the “liquidity trap”, which was already experienced by the Japanese neighbors in the 1990s. In this scenario, in which any monetary policy becomes ineffective, consumers drastically reduce consumption: “In other words, there is the risk that Chinese businesses and households, driven by their very negative sentiment about the economic prospects, will prefer to divest and reduce debt, in light of the decline in revenue generation,” explains Alicia Garcia-Herrero, economist at the Natixis investment bank. This situation, which puts the Dragon’s social stability at risk, could decisively hinder the hoped-for phase of global expansion. However, what most of all dismays observers is the lack of suitable measures to reverse the cycle. On the one hand, the leadership that revolves around President Xi Jinping does not renounce its dirigiste strategy, based on the Chinese Communist Party’s control of the economy. On the other hand, the state coffers are practically empty, and the government is forced to abstain from an effective intervention to support the economy, which would cause public debt to skyrocket to monstrous figures (well over 100% of GDP).