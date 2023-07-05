China expresses concerns over Japan’s plan to dump Fukushima water

China on Wednesday expressed concerns over radiation monitoring in Japan’s planned ocean dumping of water contaminated with nuclear material.

Due to the delay in pre-discharge monitoring, wastewater below safety standards may not be detected in time and may be directly discharged into the ocean, said an official with the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (National Safety Administration). Nuclear).

Japan has mixed 10 tanks of contaminated water for sampling and monitoring. As a result, highly concentrated wastewater may have been diluted in the process so that monitoring results can meet discharge standards, the official warned.

Instead of monitoring by Japan alone, open and transparent monitoring and supervision should be carried out by stakeholders around the world because the Fukushima water discharge represents a global concern for the marine environment and public health, the official noted.

The ministry has arranged for radiation monitoring once Japan starts dumping the water contaminated with nuclear material, and will issue alerts if any abnormalities are detected in order to ensure and protect China‘s national interests as well as health. of the Chinese people, the official added.

Japan plans to discharge 1.3 million tons of wastewater from its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which suffered catastrophic damage during an earthquake in 2011.

