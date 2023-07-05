Home » China expresses concerns over Japan’s plan to dump Fukushima water
News

China expresses concerns over Japan’s plan to dump Fukushima water

by admin
China expresses concerns over Japan’s plan to dump Fukushima water

China on Wednesday expressed concerns over radiation monitoring in Japan’s planned ocean dumping of water contaminated with nuclear material.

Due to the delay in pre-discharge monitoring, wastewater below safety standards may not be detected in time and may be directly discharged into the ocean, said an official with the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (National Safety Administration). Nuclear).

Japan has mixed 10 tanks of contaminated water for sampling and monitoring. As a result, highly concentrated wastewater may have been diluted in the process so that monitoring results can meet discharge standards, the official warned.

Instead of monitoring by Japan alone, open and transparent monitoring and supervision should be carried out by stakeholders around the world because the Fukushima water discharge represents a global concern for the marine environment and public health, the official noted.

The ministry has arranged for radiation monitoring once Japan starts dumping the water contaminated with nuclear material, and will issue alerts if any abnormalities are detected in order to ensure and protect China‘s national interests as well as health. of the Chinese people, the official added.

Japan plans to discharge 1.3 million tons of wastewater from its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which suffered catastrophic damage during an earthquake in 2011.

See also  Record profit for Fineco in the first quarter From FinanciaLounge

You may also like

The mission of Constantine and Methodius was a...

Representative to the House is accused of sexual...

Denmark Orders Saxo Bank To Remove Cryptocurrencies It...

Detonation of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is...

Low-Income Canadians Receive Cash Aid to Combat Rising...

Global temperature breaks record for second consecutive day

Forza Italia forward in Berlusconi’s wake, the first...

Artificial Intelligence: Images of the Japanese Minister of...

Leyser Chaverra is a new reinforcement of the...

Berlusconi’s will is open, continuity in companies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy