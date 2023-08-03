China Faces Critical Flood Defense Moment After Historical Heavy Rainfall

China Faces Critical Moment in Flood Defense as Rare Torrential Rain Ends

The China Meteorological Administration has announced that although the uncommon torrential rain in North China is finally subsiding, flood defense efforts remain at a critical moment. Recent reports indicate that the national average rainfall in late July has been the highest in the past 10 years. This period has seen historic extreme rainfall events in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, and other regions.

In fact, the daily precipitation recorded at 14 national meteorological observation stations in Hebei and Beijing surpassed historical records, while the cumulative rainfall over three days at 26 national meteorological observation stations exceeded historical limits. Notably, Beijing experienced a maximum rainfall of 744.8 millimeters, while Hebei Province witnessed a staggering 1003 millimeters. This round of heavy rainfall is truly unprecedented, characterized by its prolonged duration, large cumulative volume, and extreme intensity.

The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a forecast warning for the next three days, highlighting a meteorological risk of the Juma River, a tributary of the Daqing River, surpassing the guaranteed water level. Additionally, there are high meteorological risks of geological disasters in Mentougou, Fangshan, and Laiyuan in Hebei.

The impact of this torrential rain and subsequent flooding has been significant, posing immense challenges for flood defense operations. However, authorities and rescue teams have been working tirelessly to ensure the safety of residents and minimize damage. Swift evacuation plans have been implemented in high-risk areas, and emergency relief resources have been mobilized to offer assistance.

While the precipitation has gradually subsided, authorities urge the public to remain cautious and vigilant. The aftermath of the heavy rainfall includes potential risks of landslides and other geological disasters. Maintaining safety protocols and adhering to evacuation orders is critical to preventing further loss of life and property damage.

The China Meteorological Administration continues to monitor the situation closely and provide regular updates to ensure that necessary measures are taken promptly. The government is committed to allocating resources and support for the affected regions to facilitate recovery and minimize the impact of this natural disaster on the local population.

(Article source: CCTV Finance)

