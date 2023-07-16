China Faces Severe Power Shortage as Summer Temperatures Soar

China Faces Record-breaking Electricity Consumption and Power Shortages This Summer

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, July 16, 2023] With soaring temperatures across China, electricity consumption has reached unprecedented levels, resulting in repeated power outages. Government officials have called for measures to ensure stable electricity supply, but no effective solutions have been proposed thus far.

On July 15th, Ding Xuexiang, a senior official, visited Huaneng Group and China State Grid to investigate energy production, power grid dispatching, and power supply guarantees. He also conducted a symposium to discuss strategies for managing energy and power supply during the summer.

During the symposium, Ding Xuexiang emphasized the need to focus on key areas, specific time periods, and critical sectors to enhance power supply guarantees. He stressed the importance of unified dispatch management and declared the need to “resolutely put an end to power cuts.”

Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the Communist Party of China, also addressed this issue during an executive meeting. He highlighted the necessity to strengthen electricity supply protection in peak hours, improve supply protection prediction, and maximize energy production and supply.

However, while government officials acknowledged the severity of the power shortage, they did not offer specific measures to address the current difficulties faced by various regions.

In recent weeks, many parts of China have experienced sweltering temperatures, leading to a significant increase in electricity consumption. Numerous provinces have resorted to implementing power reduction measures and scheduled power cuts. Major electricity consumers, including iron and steel plants and cement plants nationwide, were compelled to halt production to prioritize people’s daily needs. Cement producers in Shandong, Shanxi, Hebei, Chongqing, Inner Mongolia, Guangdong, and Sichuan received notices ranging from 13 to 30 days of kiln production suspension.

China has been grappling with power shortages for several years, particularly during the summer months. Even Sichuan Province, known for its abundant hydropower resources, has been plagued by severe shortages in recent years. These power deficits have severely impacted local economic production and people’s daily lives. Despite multiple power shortage crises, neither the central government nor local authorities have been able to find effective and lasting solutions.

As citizens endure the consequences of power cuts and limited electricity supply, efforts to resolve the power crisis remain an urgent priority for the Chinese government.

(Editor in charge: Wen Hui)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

