China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing: China’s e-commerce logistics index in November was 113.1 points, an increase of 1.2 points from the previous month – Mobile Finance

E-commerce Logistics Index in China Shows Increase in November

According to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, China’s e-commerce logistics index in November reached 113.1 points, showing an increase of 1.2 points from the previous month. The data, jointly released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and JD.com, also revealed that several sub-indexes, including the total business volume index, rural business volume index, personnel index, load rate index, and cost index all showed increases.

Overall, the e-commerce logistics operation has been stable and improved in the first 11 months of the year, with both supply and demand showing significant improvements and the overall index reaching a nearly five-year high. The rise of domestic brands and changes in residents’ consumption patterns have contributed to these positive trends in the e-commerce sector.

The total e-commerce logistics business volume index hit a new high in November, reaching 124.1 points, while the rural e-commerce logistics business volume index also saw an increase, reaching 129.5 points. The personnel index and actual load rate index also experienced significant increases.

However, there are some areas of concern, as the logistics timeliness index continued to fall for the fourth consecutive month, and the satisfaction rate index, fulfillment rate index, and inventory turnover index all declined slightly in November.

The “Double 11” e-commerce shopping festival was cited as a significant factor driving the increased demand in November, with both total business volume and rural business volume indices hitting new highs for the year. E-commerce express companies have also accelerated investments in frontline distribution personnel and mainline transportation capacity in response to the increased demand.

It is important to note that the content, data, and tools in this article do not constitute investment advice and are for reference only. As with any investment in the stock market, caution is advised.

For more information, you can visit the source of the article by clicking on the following link: Zhitong Finance Network.

Share this: Facebook

X

