China finds marine sedimentary rocks on Mars

Chinese researchers have discovered direct evidence, specifically marine sedimentary rocks, that proves the existence of an ancient ocean on the northern plain of Mars.

Previous studies have found evidence of a large amount of liquid on early Mars, but the claims remain controversial due to a lack of in situ analysis.

A research team led by Xiao Long, a professor at China University of Sciences, analyzed scientific data from the Zhurong Mars rover’s multispectral camera and found for the first time petrological evidence of marine sedimentary rocks on the surface of Mars, according to a report. research article published in the National Science Review magazine.

“When we looked at images from the rover’s onboard camera, we found that the bedrock structures of the exposed rocks are significantly different from common volcanic rocks on the surface of Mars, as well as bedrock structures formed by eolian sands,” he said. Xiao, quoted by Xinhua.

He added that the bi-directional flow characteristics indicated by bed knowledge were consistent with low-energy tidal flows in the shoreline and shallow ocean environment of Earth.

