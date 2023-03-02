[China Food and Drug Network]Guangdong holds a symposium on cosmetics to accelerate the transformation of cosmetics produced in Guangdong from “large volume” to “high quality”

China Food and Drug Network News Recently, the Guangdong Provincial Drug Administration organized a seminar on outstanding issues in the development of the cosmetics industry and safety governance to further strengthen the daily supervision of cosmetics, increase the inspection and disposal of unqualified cosmetics in supervision and random inspection, and study the outstanding problems in cosmetics. problems, and effectively ensure the safety of the people in using makeup. Wang Ling and Song Yongchao, deputy directors of Guangdong Food and Drug Administration, attended the meeting.

The meeting analyzed the unqualified situation of cosmetics supervision and random inspection in the past three years, combined with the actual situation of Guangdong Province, sorted out the outstanding problems currently faced in the verification and disposal of unqualified products, adhered to problem orientation, strengthened source governance, and ran through licensing, inspection, inspection, and adverse reaction monitoring , Inspection and law enforcement throughout the chain to strengthen supervision. The meeting considered that it is necessary to increase the punishment for producers and dealers of unqualified products in accordance with the law, especially to increase the intensity of rectification of cosmetics registrants, record holders, and entrusted manufacturers who deny random inspections of unqualified products. The conference researched and solved strategies for the outstanding problems existing in the product quality supervision of the cosmetics industry in Guangdong Province, promoted the integration and rectification of licensing, supervision and inspection, and accelerated the transformation of the cosmetics industry in Guangdong Province from “large volume” to “high quality”, so as to better satisfy the people The need for safe use of makeup.

Song Yongchao pointed out that it is necessary to strengthen the application of information sharing, strengthen the traceability of all links in product production and operation, and improve the risk monitoring capabilities of cosmetics; it is necessary to increase supervision and highlight on-site inspections of key enterprises and key varieties; it is necessary to increase publicity and strengthen positive publicity At the same time, we will expose negative typical examples, combine publicity and guidance with strict supervision, urge practitioners to continue to comply with laws and regulations, and keep the bottom line of cosmetics quality and safety.

Wang Ling emphasized that to resolutely implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s “four most stringent” requirements for drug supervision, and increase efforts from four aspects: First, we must improve our ideological understanding and have full confidence in the high-quality development of cosmetics in Guangdong Province and a strong sense of responsibility; the second is to further refine the measures and increase the supervision of the entire life cycle of cosmetics; the third is to focus on the governance of key areas and include them in the key areas of the province’s centralized crackdown on crimes that endanger drug safety; the fourth is to establish Establish a system of rules and regulations, and further improve the long-term supervision mechanism of coordination and linkage.

In the next step, the Guangdong Provincial Food and Drug Administration will make efforts in four aspects: first, regularly issue consumption reminders and safety warnings, urge cosmetics companies to implement the main responsibility for product quality and safety, prevent and control cosmetic safety risks, and ensure the safety of people using makeup; The interview mechanism is normalized, and interviews are conducted with manufacturers who have been marked as unqualified cosmetics by the State Food and Drug Administration, so as to improve the integrity awareness of producers and operators, and warn their legal representatives or principals; the third is to share and integrate relevant information Cosmetics technology review and approval, on-site inspection, supervision and sampling inspection, adverse reaction monitoring, complaints and reporting, public opinion monitoring, etc. risk information, and implement joint punishments for producers and operators with serious bad credit records in accordance with regulations; the fourth is to implement the “Guangdong The Provincial Drug Inspection and Law Enforcement Coordination and Linkage Work Implementation Measures “accelerates the timely monitoring, accurate research and judgment, scientific early warning and effective disposal of cosmetics safety risks. (Chen Hairong)