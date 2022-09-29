Editor’s note: Food is safe in the world, and the earth is the foundation. In order to drive the whole society to jointly serve the “Chinese rice bowl” and keep the “granary of a great country”, Hunan has fully implemented the “field chief system”. Red Net Moment News launched the column “China Grain Hunan Iida Chang’s Talk”, which describes the effectiveness of the measures to comprehensively implement the field chief system and strengthen the protection of cultivated land in all parts of the province.

Red Net Moment reporter He Qing correspondent Zou Liqing Liu Xiaoqi reported

If there are two words to describe the feeling since the implementation of the Tianchang system, the answer given by Zhou Minghui, Secretary of the Party Branch of Shuangjiang Village, Shuangjiang Township, Louxing District, Loudi City, is accurate.

“The work is more rigorous, the rectification of plots is more detailed, and the ‘recovery’ of cultivated land is more practical.” Zhou Minghui said that they also have more direction on how to manage the fields.

The direction mentioned by Zhou Minghui is inseparable from the formulation of the system. This year, Louxing District issued the “Work Plan for the Farmland Protection Field Chief System in Louxing District of Loudi City”, which established a three-level field chief of district, township and village + grid field chief. + The work system of the field chief system of the responsible grid personnel, and the grid management of cultivated land protection is implemented. “There are grid field managers under me, responsible grid personnel, responsible for compaction, and cultivated land protection is more effective.”

In recent years, Zhou Minghui has felt that the district committee and the district government attach great importance to the restoration of cultivated land. “Louxing District has established a leading group for the restoration of cultivated land. The secretary of the party committee and the district head organized various townships and sub-districts to hold special deployment meetings, and the deputy head of the district organized and held several special scheduling meetings, which improved our understanding.”

In accordance with the principle of “prevention first, early detection, and early suppression”, Louxing District has also strengthened dynamic inspection efforts, established a dynamic inspection system, included the basic farmland protection rate into the target management content of each grass-roots institute, and improved the cultivated land protection network. , strengthen the responsibility to protect.

“In the future, our field management will be more accurate.” Zhou Minghui said that at present, Louxing District is establishing a field chief system intelligent management system. After the system is completed, using modern information technology means will realize more scientific and efficient farmland protection and management.

Related Links:

China Grain Hunan Iida Chang said ①丨Add “1” to farmland protection to get through the last mile

China Grain Hunan Iida Chang Said ②丨Tian Chang and Lin Chang, two in one, watch over one side’s “new field”

China Grain Hunan Iida Chang said ③丨Tian Chang Hugeng has a coup and happiness grows on the field ridge

China Grain Hunan Iida Chang said ④丨Intelligent innovation “code management”

Changsha Iida of China Grain Hunan said ⑤丨Multiple measures to settle land accounts for major projects and protect arable land