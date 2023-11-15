China Grand Canal Cultural Belt International Communication Dialogue: Embracing Mutual Learning Among Civilizations and Promoting Global Awareness

The 2023 China Grand Canal Cultural Belt International Communication Dialogue on “Scenario Blending and Mutual Learning among Civilizations” took place in Beijing on November 14th. The event brought together experts and scholars from various fields, media representatives, and other prominent figures to explore the spiritual connotation and innovative expression of the Grand Canal culture and promote its global recognition. This event is a part of the 2023 China Grand Canal Cultural Belt Beijing-Hangzhou Dialogue and Beijing (International) Canal Culture Festival, organized by the Information Office of the Beijing Municipal People’s Government and the Zhejiang Provincial People’s Government.

The Grand Canal, as a cultural link between ancient China and the world, has demonstrated the openness and tolerance of Chinese civilization. Leaders and representatives emphasized the importance of translating China’s canal stories into a language that foreign audiences can understand, engaging emotion and scenery, as well as communicating and learning from each other. They also discussed how to use the canal as a medium for international communication and image creation to build a good international image for Beijing, matching its “four centers” positioning and the capital of a major country.

Experts stressed that promoting the Grand Canal culture to the world is also telling the story of Chinese culture internationally. Zhang Zhongjun, charge d’affaires of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in China, expressed his willingness to continue working with all parties to promote the exchange of results and experiences in the construction of China’s Grand Canal Cultural Belt.

Furthermore, with the help of rich new media means, the dissemination of canal culture has broken through the limitations of time and space, playing a crucial role in promoting exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations. The event also focused on digital study, collecting documentary materials and conducting on-site exploration of cultural heritage. Efforts are being made to protect, disseminate, and preserve the history and culture of the Beijing Grand Canal in the digital space.

The event concluded with a shared commitment to telling the story of China’s Grand Canal well and promoting Chinese culture. Beijing’s efforts in promoting the construction of the Grand Canal Cultural Belt and the National Cultural Park were acknowledged, with new breakthroughs and progress being made in many aspects. These include the construction of the largest “ecological green lung” in urban Beijing and the establishment of museums, such as the Beijing Grand Canal Museum.

Overall, the event served as a crucial platform for promoting the global recognition and understanding of the Grand Canal culture, emphasizing its significant historical and cultural value. The dialogue and discussions held during the event are expected to contribute to the continued preservation and promotion of this important aspect of Chinese heritage.

