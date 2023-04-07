Home News China has handed over the “green answer sheet” for the world. At present, China’s forest coverage rate reaches 24.02%.
News

China has handed over the “green answer sheet” for the world. At present, China’s forest coverage rate reaches 24.02%.

by admin
  1. China has handed over the “green answer sheet” for the world. At present, China’s forest coverage rate reaches 24.02% – Teller Report Teller Report Minnan Net
  2. When Xi Jinping participated in the voluntary tree-planting activities in the capital, he emphasized setting off an upsurge of afforestation and afforestation to paint an updated picture of a beautiful China Outlook Oriental Weekly
  3. Learning Card丨Why does the General Secretary insist on this matter every year? –Current Politics–People’s Daily Online politics.people.com.cn
  4. When Xi Jinping participated in the voluntary tree planting activities in the capital, he emphasized: set off an upsurge of afforestation and greening, and draw a new picture of a beautiful China-Ministry of Civil Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Ministry of Civil Affairs of the People’s Republic of China
  5. Current affairs news丨At the scene of voluntary tree planting in the capital this year, these three sentences of Xi Jinping are full of profound meaning Outlook Oriental Weekly
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Chinese Embassy in Vietnam: Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi made remarks against China during his visit to Vietnam, China firmly opposes this

You may also like

Construction bonus for works never carried out, seizures...

Beni: the notable Gervais Makofi calls on the...

“An image that does not represent me”: Karol...

Giacomo Mancini Foundation, a series of studies is...

The Haapsalu and Lihula book presentation brought many...

Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) could have cancer

Berlusconi fans at the San Raffaele directly from...

PNC destroys prohibited pyrotechnic products seized in Santa...

Authorities condemn alias “Niño Malo”

Hookup+ | Intensive meetings with European dignitaries President...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy