[The Epoch Times, November 2, 2022](Comprehensive report by The Epoch Times reporter Li Yun) Recently, many places in China have successively issued notices announcing that from November, nucleic acid testing will be charged. The news sparked criticism from mainland netizens, who criticized “mandatory charges”.

On November 2, “First Finance and Economics” reported that recently, many places in China have adjusted the charging policy for normalized nucleic acid testing. Except for specific groups of people and specific circumstances, other residents need to pay for nucleic acid testing at their own expense.

According to the report, according to incomplete statistics, many cities and counties, including Guiyang City in Guizhou Province, Zhijin County under Bijie City, Yueyang City in Hunan Province, Yibin County in Sichuan Province, Longnan and Jiuquan in Gansu Province, and Huizhou in Guangdong Province were all included. Residents are required to test nucleic acid at their own expense.

Among them, the normalized nucleic acid sampling in Yueyang City, Hunan Province is charged at 4 yuan (RMB, the same below) per person.

In Nanxi District, Cuiping District, Xuzhou District, Sanjiang New District, Gaoxian County, Pingshan County and Changning County in Yibin, Sichuan, the nucleic acid test standard is 16 yuan per person for a single test, and 3.5 yuan per person for a mixed test.

Huixian, Wenxian, Chengxian and Jiuquan Jinta County in Gansu Province successively issued notices in early September announcing the charge for nucleic acid testing.

Nucleic acid testing in many places requires a fee

On the afternoon of November 2, the topic of “Notices issued in many places: Nucleic acid testing will be charged from November” appeared on Baidu’s hot search, triggering criticism from mainland netizens.

“It is forbidden to enter public places if you do not do nucleic acid.” “If you want to charge, it will be deducted from the medical insurance every year, and you don’t need to ask us to charge it. Anyway, what you say is what you say!” “The key is that this is not necessarily voluntary, in public places. As long as there are requirements, you will not be able to enter without inspection, to put it bluntly, compulsory charges!”

“I don’t want to do it for free, let alone charge it!” “The more people’s grievances, the closer it is to let go!” “By the way, where did the nucleic acid money go!” “The people are poorer!”

Mainland lawyers ask: Who is making this national disaster

In fact, as early as May, Langzhong, Sichuan had requested nucleic acid testing at their own expense.

At that time, netizens criticized: “Ming robbed.” “The world‘s first country to collect tax!”

There are also netizens who calculated an account: 3.5 yuan per person, a family of 5 people, assuming 72 hours a month, the nucleic acid expenditure will be 175 yuan a month, you can find out how much money a rural low-income household in Sichuan gets a month. The netizen worries that this policy in Sichuan will obviously shake the overall situation of national stability.

Mainland human rights lawyer Bao Longjun also tweeted asking: “Does the government search for ordinary people without money?! The cost of nucleic acid testing has increased from 270 yuan to 120 yuan, then 80 yuan, and then 68 yuan, and now it has been reduced to 4 yuan. , how is the price set? Who is making this national disaster?”

Analysis: Local governments use the epidemic for personal gain

Gu Guoping, a retired professor in Shanghai, told NTDTV in September that people everywhere are forcing nucleic acid testing to generate income for testing companies, and interest groups will take another share of the pie and use the epidemic for personal gain.

He said, “Nucleic acid testing is the local government’s transfer of benefits to interest groups. So it keeps you testing. The limited medical resources should not be used in proper places, but for nucleic acid testing. Is this necessary? You don’t want everyone to not. Gathering, you have concentrated nucleic acid testing like this, which is another source of infection!”

Under the CCP’s zero-clearing policy, the prevention and control measures in various places have been increased layer by layer. People who do not do nucleic acid testing will be assigned a yellow code or a red code, which is difficult to do.

Chinese testing institutions become the most profitable industry

As the epidemic continues to spread, China‘s nucleic acid testing market has expanded rapidly. According to data from the Chinese Communist Party’s Health and Health Commission, as of the end of March this year, China had 12,500 nucleic acid testing medical institutions with more than 144,700 practitioners.

When many industries went bankrupt and closed due to the epidemic, Chinese testing institutions became the most profitable industry.

In September, 10 nucleic acid testing listed companies announced their financial reports for the first half of 2022. According to mainland financial media, 10 companies have a total revenue of more than 48.5 billion yuan and a net profit of more than 16.2 billion yuan. Some companies have a net profit of 100 million yuan in 10 days. The fastest growth rate is Jiu’an Medical, with net profit increasing by more than 27,000%.

China‘s vaccine leader Kexing Bio’s revenue in 2021 is as high as 128 billion yuan, with a net profit of 95.5 billion yuan and a daily profit of 350 million. Kexing Zhongwei, a subsidiary of Kexing Bio, will make a net profit of about 82 billion yuan in 2021, with a daily profit of 220 million yuan.

Jin Qiu, a senior media person in mainland China, told The Epoch Times that nucleic acid testing, vaccination, and city closures have spawned the epidemic industry chain. The CCP “has colluded with each other, and they rely on their power to make nucleic acid and vaccines for the whole country to make a lot of money for the country.”

He pointed out: “They hollowed out the national treasury, cleared the health insurance and income of the common people, and finally made the poor people of the country even poorer. Interest groups do not want the epidemic to stop, so they may deliberately choose to poison, and you will see hundreds of thousands of people. Thousands of people huddled together to test nucleic acid, and various epidemics came one after another, even false positives.”

Responsible editor: Gao Jing#