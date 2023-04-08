Beijing: China has started military exercises around Taiwan.

According to the spokesman of the Chinese military, China has started military exercises after the meeting between the president of Taiwan and the speaker of the US House. The military exercises will continue for three days. Live fire drills will be conducted off the coast of Fujian.

The spokesman said that the military exercises will take place in the eastern part of the island away from Taiwan’s maritime areas and airspace. Who are involved in collusion and provocative activities. On which China issued a strong warning against these forces.