Home News China has started military exercises around Taiwan
News

China has started military exercises around Taiwan

by admin
China has started military exercises around Taiwan

Beijing: China has started military exercises around Taiwan.

According to the spokesman of the Chinese military, China has started military exercises after the meeting between the president of Taiwan and the speaker of the US House. The military exercises will continue for three days. Live fire drills will be conducted off the coast of Fujian.

The spokesman said that the military exercises will take place in the eastern part of the island away from Taiwan’s maritime areas and airspace. Who are involved in collusion and provocative activities. On which China issued a strong warning against these forces.

See also  Bergkamen scrap pick-up offers free scrap metal dismantling News Bergkamen - News Bergkamen Economy Current news on the Internet

You may also like

WILL PAYO CUBAS BE THE SALVATION OF THE...

Cease fire… and what about the hostilities?

Two occupants injured – Tiroler (17) crashes his...

ANDE signs contract for modernization, repowering and rehabilitation...

What kind of intelligence do you have? And...

Presenter: Cathy Hummels: Show sexy more often as...

Another test of North Korea’s undersea attack drone

Atlético Huila fell on a visit to Águilas

Criticism of the Corona policy – chief of...

The Classical Music Festival closes at the Teatro...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy