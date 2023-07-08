China Holds Fifth National Economic Census Teleconference: Ensuring Accurate and High-Quality Data

China Holds Fifth National Economic Census Teleconference

Beijing, July 7th – The fifth national economic census teleconference was held in Beijing on the morning of July 7th. Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, vice premier of the State Council, and leader of the fifth national economic census leading group, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

The fifth national economic census is a significant survey conducted during a critical moment when China is embarking on a new journey towards building a socialist modern country. Ding Xuexiang emphasized the need to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is crucial to adhere to the law-based census, scientific census methods, and ensure the census is conducted for the people, based on seeking truth from facts, reform, and innovation.

Ding Xuexiang emphasized the importance of maintaining data quality throughout the census process to ensure the accuracy and truthfulness of the collected data. He called for strict adherence to the law while conducting economic censuses and resistance against any interference with census data. The use of unit and personal data obtained during the census should be limited strictly to census purposes, and any violations of discipline and law in the census work should be dealt with seriously.

To more accurately reflect the scale and structure of China‘s economic development, Ding Xuexiang stressed the need to coordinate economic censuses with input-output surveys and prepare input-output tables and supply and use tables. He also highlighted the importance of innovation to improve the efficiency of the census and the application of modern information technology to enhance the digital level of the census work. Furthermore, he emphasized the sharing and application of census results and the value of census information, urging for a good release and interpretation of census data.

Ding Xuexiang called on all regions, departments, and census agencies to organize and implement the census in accordance with the principles of “unified national leadership, departmental division of labor and cooperation, local level responsibility, and joint participation of all parties.” He emphasized the importance of strong organization and leadership, selecting excellent and strong teams, providing financial and material support, and conducting effective publicity and mobilization.

The teleconference also included reports on the preparation and arrangement for the fifth national economic census by the National Bureau of Statistics. The State Administration of Taxation, the State Administration for Market Regulation, and representatives from the people’s governments of Zhejiang Province, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and Shaanxi Province also delivered speeches.

Before the teleconference, Ding Xuexiang presided over the first plenary meeting of the leading group of the fifth national economic census to review the census plan and discuss key tasks for the next stage.

