China-Hong Kong customs clearance: 7 ports resumed on January 8, 60,000 people in each of the two places can cross the border every day, and the high-speed rail is expected to resume in the middle of the month

After three years of continuous blockade, China has basically lifted the previous restrictions on entry and epidemic prevention.

The governments of mainland China and Hong Kong announced the first phase of customs clearance arrangements on Thursday (January 5). The seven ports of the two places will all resume operations on January 8, with 60,000 people each able to cross the border in a single day.

From Sunday (January 8), 50,000 residents of each of the two places can make an appointment to enter the territory of the other side through their respective official online systems. When crossing the border, they need to have a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours.

The joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council of China also announced earlier on Thursday that visas for mainland residents to travel to Hong Kong for tourism and business will resume.

The four ports of Hong Kong Airport, Hong Kong-Macau Ferry Terminal, China-Hong Kong Ferry Terminal and Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge will also be fully open. Through ticket control, about 10,000 people can transit through these ports every day.

