global current affairs

4BizAf9oQEd article The derailed train in the United States is only a few meters away from the residential area, and the reporter visits the scene world.huanqiu.com

4Bixo0ehR4L article Polish defense minister: Poland cannot provide fighter jets to Ukraine world.huanqiu.com

4BixFgenGgg article The FBI searched Biden’s alma mater, and there will be new progress in the “confidential document gate” at the end of the month world.huanqiu.com

4Bid0jfhowW article German media: German economy is not overly dependent on China oversea.huanqiu.com

4Bj0TVWj0OW article China hosts international standards in the field of railway electrification technology for the first time china.huanqiu.com