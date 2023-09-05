China Implements New Regulations to Enhance Social Insurance Administration

State Council Introduces New Regulations on Social Insurance Administration

September 4th, 2021

By Meng Ke and Yu Hong

Beijing – On September 4th, the State Council Information Office held a regular State Council policy briefing in Beijing, where they introduced the “Regulations on Social Insurance Administration” and answered questions from reporters. This briefing marked an important milestone in the development of China‘s social security system.

Li Zhong, the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, stated that China‘s social security system reform has entered a stage of system integration, coordination, and efficiency. As a result, the social security agency is facing new and higher requirements. The “Regulations” are the first administrative regulation in the field of social security handling, emphasizing the importance of the rule of law and standardization in social security work.

Li Zhong highlighted the effectiveness of China‘s current social security work, mentioning that over 1.057 billion people are participating in basic pension insurance, 240 million in unemployment insurance, 294 million in work-related injury insurance, and 246 million in maternity insurance. Additionally, the basic medical insurance participation rate remains stable at around 95%. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security is also working towards strengthening fund protection capabilities, with the cumulative balance of various social security funds exceeding 12.5 trillion yuan. Furthermore, the management and service system of social security have been optimized, achieving full coverage in provinces, cities, counties, townships, and villages.

To prevent the problem of running out of social insurance funds, the “Regulations” include three key regulations. Firstly, there will be improvements in the relevant regulations on the safety of social insurance funds. Secondly, internal management of social insurance agencies will be strengthened. Lastly, the responsibilities of employers and individuals will be clarified.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposes to expand the coverage of social insurance. Li Zhong acknowledged that some groups, such as migrant workers, flexible employment personnel, and those in new employment forms, have not been included in social security and face situations of “missing insurance,” “out of insurance,” and “broken insurance.” In response, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security plans to implement comprehensive policies and activities to bring more people into the social security system, ensuring the well-being of all citizens.

To expand social insurance coverage, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security aims to improve social insurance policies, enhance accuracy in coverage expansion, streamline social insurance handling processes, and increase the publicity of social insurance policies. These efforts will help improve the refinement and efficiency of social security management and service levels, meet the expectations of the people, and promote a high-quality life for all citizens.

Li Zhong emphasized that the “Regulations” will play a significant role in consolidating the foundation, stabilizing expectations, and benefiting the long-term. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, along with the National Medical Security Bureau, will take this opportunity to formulate and improve relevant supporting rules and regulations. They will further standardize handling services, improve service quality, and promote convenience and benefits for the people.

