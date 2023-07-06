China-Imposed Limits on Rare Earths From Investing.com

© Reuters

China said this week it would limit the export of two rare metals widely used in semiconductor manufacturing, in a move that will impact some US-listed semiconductor companies.

China‘s state-run publication, the Global Times, said the move to control exports of gallium and germanium products starting August 1 was a warning to prevent the country from being pushed out of the global supply chain, making the move a escalation of the ongoing fight between the two countries over semiconductor chips.

Here are six companies that will be impacted by China‘s restrictions on rare earths:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:): The company develops compound semiconductors using a blend of gallium and germanium, according to Wells Fargo analysts in a Wednesday note. However, this is a small percentage of the company’s turnover. The news impacted the stock on Wednesday, which is currently down more than 2%.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:): Like MCHP, NXPI also develops products with a blend of both metals, although they too account for a small portion of its revenue. Nonetheless, investors see potential problems for the company, with the stock down more than 1% on Wednesday.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:): Qorvo, based in Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of the companies on the list that purchases gallium nitride from suppliers. Wells Fargo said that "China's export controls may directly impact producers of gallium nitride materials (e.g. crystals, wafers) based in the United States and Europe and purchasers of these materials". The company also specializes in gallium-based products for RF applications.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:): While it’s not yet fully clear how China‘s restrictions will affect chip developers, Skyworks is another company that could be impacted, using silicon germanium and gallium nitride technologies. Its shares fell more than 2% on Wednesday as traders react to China‘s decision.

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:): WOLF is the leading supplier of gallium nitride RF materials and could be affected by this decision. Sells gallium nitride materials to companies such as QRVO, NXPI and others. However, the stock was up more than 14% in today's session on news that Renesas Electronics signed a 10-year deal with the chipmaker, worth up to $2 billion, to supply wafers.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:): San Diego, California-based company QCOM is down about 1.8% as of Wednesday's writing. Wells Fargo explained that silicon is often combined with germanium to create SiGe-based compound semiconductors, often used in RFFE components, a market in which QRVO has a strong share.

