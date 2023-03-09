After the Awakening of Insects, the weather is getting warmer, the land of China is full of vitality, and the breath of spring is everywhere.

Spring returns to the earth, and everything recovers. Recently, in the Minhang Cultural Park in Shanghai, 1,200 magnolias were competing to bloom, and the buds of magnolias were full of branches. breath.

A tree of yellow flowers intoxicating eyes

Tourists are like weaving the warmth of spring

Similarly, in Zhaoqing City, Guangdong Province, more than 800 acres of yellow-flowered Suzuki bloom in the wind, like a sea of ​​golden flowers. Blossoming bell-shaped flowers are clustered into balls, which contrast with the green water and green mountains, attracting many tourists to come to check in and take pictures.

A large number of spotted seals come to Changdao, Shandong to enjoy sunbathing

As the weather gradually warms up, recently, Western Pacific spotted seals, known as “giant pandas at sea”, came to Changdao, Shandong Province in groups to enjoy the rare “sunbathing” in the area. Western Pacific spotted seal, also known as spotted seal, is a national first-class protected wild animal and the only carnivorous pinniped that can breed in my country’s waters. From March to May every year, spotted seals migrate from Liaodong Bay. As the tide changes, they land on the islands and reefs of Long Island to rest and compete for territory. The local area has also become an ideal “gas station” for harbor seals.

The ecological restoration of the Yangtze River is improving

Finless porpoises appear frequently

Spring is also the season of giving birth to life. As the ecological restoration of the Yangtze River is improving year by year, recently, many photographers have captured pictures of finless porpoises playing in the southern section of the Yangtze River. The belly of one of the finless porpoises has grown significantly, and it is most likely a pregnant finless porpoise mother.

Reputation of engineers of Nantong Environmental Monitoring Center, Jiangsu Province:We consulted relevant experts, and there is a high probability that it should be a pregnant finless porpoise. The finless porpoise’s peak delivery period is from May to July every year. Pregnancy is usually about 12 months, and each litter gives birth to one calf.

Overwintering Red-billed Gulls Migrating Northward for Breeding

Citizens and tourists bid farewell

Spring City in March is full of warmth. The red-billed gulls that came to Kunming to survive the winter have changed into summer feathers and embarked on a journey to the north one after another. Many citizens and tourists gathered at the beach to watch and feed the gulls. Since 1985, the red-headed gull has formed an indissoluble bond with Kunming. Every winter, flocks of red-billed gulls travel thousands of miles from faraway Siberia to Kunming and spend the winter in Dianchi Lake and other waters. This year has been 38 years. According to statistics, the number of red-billed gulls this year exceeded 40,000.

Nanjing tourists:I feel that watching seagulls is particularly healing. God has given Kunming this business card, and I hope everyone should love and protect it.

[

责编：袁晴 ]