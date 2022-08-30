Guangming Net News (Yang Yu)Fire safety involves thousands of households and all walks of life. At the press conference on the theme of “This Ten Years in China” held on August 30, Qiong Se, member of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Emergency Management and director of the Fire Rescue Bureau, introduced that in the past ten years, my country’s total economic volume has more than doubled, and cities have been built. With the area expanding by 30%, the fire safety situation remains stable and improving, especially in the prevention and control of dead fires.According to statistical analysis, the number of fires with more than 3 deaths but less than 10 people decreased from 87.7 cases in the last decade to 71.1 cases, a decrease of 18.9%. The number of fires that killed more than 10 people decreased from 4.9 per year in the previous decade to 3, a drop of 38.8%.

Qiong Se, member of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Emergency Management and Director of the Fire Rescue Bureau (Photo by Liu Jian)

Qiongse said that fire safety work is an important part of social governance and an important aspect of emergency management. In the past ten years, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, all regions and departments have conscientiously implemented the concept of safe development, adhered to the principle of putting people first and life first, and actively promoted the modernization of the fire safety governance system and governance capacity. Fire hazards, protecting citizens’ lives and property, and maintaining public safety have played an important role.

At the press conference, Qiongse introduced the achievements of fire protection work in serving economic and social development and ensuring the safety of people’s lives and property from five aspects in the past ten years.

First, the fire safety responsibility system has been continuously improved.Implementing the requirements of “same responsibilities for the party and government, one post and two responsibilities” and “three managements and three musts”, party committees and governments at all levels study and solve major fire safety issues in a timely manner, carry out government fire safety work assessments every year, industry departments promote standardized management, and social units establish Improve the self-management mechanism and form a new pattern of socialized fire protection work.

Second, great progress has been made in the construction of the fire protection legal system.Implementing the strategic deployment of comprehensively governing the country by law, the central government issued opinions on the reform of fire protection law enforcement, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress revised the fire protection law twice and carried out law enforcement inspections, and successively formulated and revised 71 local regulations, 152 government regulations and 10 department regulations, 524 national regulations. Industry standards provide legal protection for fire protection work.

Third, the prevention and mitigation of fire risks have achieved remarkable results.Always keep an eye on high-risk fields such as high-rise buildings, large commercial complexes, and petrochemical enterprises, and follow up on emerging formats such as electrochemical energy storage, electric bicycles, and off-campus training in a timely manner, with precise research and judgment, precise law enforcement, and precise governance. The remaining major and regional fire hazards have been supervised and supervised by all regions to rectify more than 85.22 million fire hazards.

Fourth, the actual combat capability of fire fighting and rescue has been greatly improved.The number of fire and rescue stations nationwide has increased from 5,256 to 7,969, the number of fire trucks has increased from 47,000 to 111,000, and the number of municipal fire hydrants has increased from 1.058 million to 2.018 million. After the comprehensive fire rescue team was established, it assumed the responsibilities of fire prevention and comprehensive rescue in accordance with the law, and effectively responded to and handled a series of major disasters.

Fifth, the foundation of social fire safety is effectively consolidated.All cities, counties and key towns across the country have formulated and implemented fire protection plans, and grass-roots fire safety has been incorporated into grid management, social fire services have flourished, fire publicity has been extensive and in-depth, and the quality of public fire safety has been significantly enhanced. There are more than 100,000 registered fire-fighting engineers, 1.4 million people with special fire-fighting skills, and 14,000 township and street fire stations have been newly established in various places.

“The achievement of these achievements lies in the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and is the result of the joint efforts of the whole society.” Qiongse said that the fire rescue department will adhere to overall development and safety, and implement prevention first and fire prevention. Combining the policy, we will continuously strengthen and improve fire protection work, make every effort to protect the safety of people’s lives and properties, and provide a solid fire safety guarantee for high-quality development.