CCTV News: Today (September 8), the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a series of press conferences on the theme of “China This Decade”. The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Civil Affairs introduced my country’s basic livelihood security and basic social services since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. and so on the development of civil affairs work.

In the past ten years, my country has basically established a social assistance system with Chinese characteristics, which on average guarantees more than 40 million people living on minimum living allowances, nearly 5 million people in extreme poverty, and about 10 million people who are temporarily rescued; 19.36 million registered poor people are guaranteed as scheduled Poverty alleviation; basic livelihood security standards have been continuously improved.

Zhan Chengfu, Deputy Minister of Civil Affairs: Over the past decade, the coverage of basic livelihood security has been continuously expanded. We have included de facto unsupported children into the scope of protection, established a care service system for the left-behind elderly, women and children in rural areas, and established a protection system for minors; established a system of living allowances for persons with disabilities in difficulties and nursing allowances for severely disabled persons, which benefit every year Nearly 20 million people with disabilities.

In the past ten years, the total number of social organizations registered and managed in my country has reached 900,000, the number of certified social workers nationwide has reached 737,000, the number of volunteer teams has exceeded 1.29 million, and the number of registered volunteers has reached more than 220 million, accounting for 70% of the total population. 15.9%.

The development of basic social services has been accelerated, and the elderly care service system in which home-based and community-based institutions are coordinated and which combines medical care, health care, and health care has become increasingly sound. Up to now, there are 360,000 old-age service institutions and facilities nationwide, with more than 8.12 million beds, and systems such as old-age allowances for the elderly, pension service subsidies, nursing subsidies for the disabled, and comprehensive subsidies have been continuously improved, benefiting nearly 37 million elderly people. people.

