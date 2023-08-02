China steps up pressure on Italy to keep Belt and Road deal

In recent news, China is increasing its pressure on Italy to maintain its commitment to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The BRI is a massive infrastructure and investment project initiated by China, aiming to connect Asia, Africa, Europe, and other regions through various transportation and economic corridors.

According to Voice of America Chinese Website, Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini has called the decision to join the BRI as “sloppy and terrible.” This statement has not been well-received by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, which emphasizes the importance of further cooperation between the two countries.

Lianhe Zaobao reports that there are speculations that Italy may withdraw from the BRI at the end of September. However, this decision has not been officially confirmed yet. Italy’s potential withdrawal from the BRI could have significant implications for future collaborations and economic ties between the two nations.

Another article from Oriental Daily News Malaysia states that Italian Defense Minister believes joining the BRI was a bad decision. This sentiment adds further complexity to the ongoing debate about Italy’s involvement in the project. The BRI has faced criticism in the past for its potential debt traps and lack of transparency.

Moreover, Italian Defense Minister’s remark regarding the failure to promote exports to China as a reason for joining the BRI is seen as a hasty and terrible decision, according to Lianhe Zaobao. This highlights the differing perspectives on the benefits and drawbacks of the initiative.

As both China and Italy navigate these discussions, it remains to be seen how the decision-making process will unfold. The BRI has been a significant project for China‘s global influence, and any potential withdrawal by Italy could have significant implications for both countries.

