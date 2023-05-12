China Industry Intelligence, Once Paid Up to $10,000 an Hour, Could Land Jail – WSJ

The founders of Capvision have introduced a lucrative business model to China: connecting investors and other clients with insider information providers, who can be paid as much as $10,000 an hour for their industry intelligence.

Now, the consulting firm, which it says has the largest “expert network” in China, is the target of an investigation by the Chinese government. Not just Kaisheng Rongying, but the entire information supply chain that overseas investors, Chinese banks and foreign companies rely on is under threat.

Chinese state television aired a 15-minute investigative report earlier this week detailing recent raids by Chinese regulators on multiple offices of Kaisheng Rongying, followed by photographers. Some of the experts who provided information and received compensation for Kaisheng Rongying clients shared state secrets, including a former employee of a state-owned enterprise who was previously sentenced to six years in prison, and an expert who worked on national defense, the report said.

China‘s rare public disclosure of the investigation underscores a signal that the Chinese government has been increasingly sending out in recent months: Information about China is a valuable resource with a bearing on national security, and disclosure of such information to foreigners could lead to Prison disaster.

As an industry leader, the company has a responsibility to fulfill its obligations, according to screenshots of a Monday post on the WeChat account of Kaisheng Rongying Chief Executive Xu Rujie, reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. Shortly after the above report aired, Kaisheng Rongying issued an online statement in China, saying that it would resolutely implement the national security development concept.

On Wednesday, Triumph Rongying issued a statement on its WeChat public account that the company has established a new compliance management committee, which is composed of three executives including Xu Rujie.

A person in Kaisheng Rongying’s Hong Kong office reached by phone declined to comment further. Calls to the company’s mainland China office went unanswered, and emails seeking comment were not returned.

According to a draft share sale document of Capson Capital and interviews with current and former employees and clients in the industry, Capson Capital’s primary role is to connect clients with information providers who have expertise in a particular field , or work in an industry or company that the client is interested in. Kaisheng Rongying then usually hosts a conference call in which neither party knows the identity of the other.

According to a 2021 court filing, companies using Kaisheng Rongying’s services include investors such as China International Fund Management and ICBC Credit Suisse Asset Management. The former, a wealth management firm, was owned at the time by JPMorgan Chase and its Chinese state-owned partner Shanghai Trust; the latter was jointly owned by Chinese and Swiss banks.

The Kaisheng Rongying raid followed a series of similar incidents in which authorities visited consulting firms that collect information and provide services to foreign companies.

Mintz Group’s Chinese operations were shut down after authorities raided Mintz Group’s Beijing office in March and detained all five of its staff in mainland China, all Chinese nationals. Also in March, a Japanese pharmaceutical executive was detained on suspicion of espionage; in April, U.S. consulting firm Bain & Co. said police had questioned staff at its Shanghai office. talk.

At the same time, Chinese authorities have stepped up efforts to restrict overseas institutions and personnel from accessing a range of information they have long relied on, including business registration information, patents and procurement documents.

The moves come after the expansion of China‘s anti-espionage law has raised concerns among foreign executives that some business activities once considered normal are increasingly off-limits.

Eric Zheng, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, said it would be helpful if authorities could more clearly delineate areas where companies can and cannot conduct such due diligence.

The company was founded in Shanghai in 2006 by veterans of Bain & Company and investment bank Morgan Stanley (MS) in China, according to its website. At that time, the expert network business was first pioneered by American companies such as GLG Gerson Lehrman Group. However, during the period of rapid economic growth in China, investors’ huge demand for Chinese information led these companies to rapidly expand their Chinese business. scale.

Expert networking business is a legal tightrope business. Current and former consultants and company employees in the industry say the companies that supply the experts have strict compliance protocols to ensure consultants don’t divulge confidential information.

Robert Guterma, a former Shanghai-based compliance chief at Kaisheng Rongying, said he followed standards set by Western rivals in developing the company’s compliance program and hired a top New York law firm to design it. But he said local corporate culture in China may not place as much emphasis on compliance as Western rivals.

Compliance, as a formal business concept and a specialized function within companies, is still relatively new in China, Guterma said. China still has a long way to go before compliance policies, procedures and individual discretion are embedded in the company’s culture and DNA, he said. Guterma currently serves as CEO of New York-based news and information provider China Project.

Kaisheng Rongying did not respond to questions about its compliance culture.

At its peak, the company built a lucrative business, claiming the fifth-largest revenue in the world and the first in China in the field, according to a draft IPO prospectus submitted by Triumph Rongying last February. The network has nearly 400,000 experts from companies, academia and other fields. Kaisheng Rongying said its revenue in the first nine months of 2021 was close to $100 million.

Kaisheng Rongying’s prospectus shows that the company has more than 1,400 customers, more than half of which are financial industry customers. The rest of the clients include consultancies and companies spanning industries as diverse as technology, medical and automotive. According to the prospectus, Kaisheng Rongying consultants can earn up to $10,000 an hour, but most earn less than 1,500 yuan (about $215) an hour.

Triumph has opened offices across China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Suzhou and Hong Kong. Although Capsheng Rongying describes itself as a multinational company with headquarters in New York and offices in Germany and other countries, current and former executives in the expert network consulting industry say that Capsheng Rongying’s business focus and main source of income Always in China.

Kaisheng Rongying’s prospectus warned investors about risks that later proved prescient: Any failure to comply with government rules or obligations “could damage our reputation and discourage new and existing clients and experts from using our services , or result in fines or other penalties by government agencies and private claims or lawsuits.”