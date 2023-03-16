The National Health Commission of China plans to standardize the services of family childcare centers, specifying that the number of childcare centers should not exceed five.

According to the news on the website of the National Health and Medical Commission of China on Wednesday (March 15), the Department of Population and Family of the National Health and Medical Commission publicly solicited opinions on the “Management Measures for Family Childcare Centers (Trial) (Draft for Comment)”.

The draft for comments mentioned that family childcare centers refer to places that use residences to provide full-day care, half-day care, time-based care, temporary care and other childcare services for infants and young children under the age of three, and the number of caregivers should not exceed five.

The opinion draft mentioned that the establishment of a family childcare center should comply with the relevant regulations of the local government on the registration of a residence as a business place, and apply for registration to the local market supervision department in accordance with the law. Family nursery centers should provide infants and young children with life care, safety care, balanced meals and early learning opportunities to promote the physical and mental health of infants and young children. Each caregiver can take care of up to three infants and young children. The per capita building area of ​​infants and young children should not be less than 9 square meters. Nurseries should be equipped with a video security monitoring system, and the surveillance video data should be kept for no less than 90 days.

The number of births in China has been declining year by year in recent years. In order to reduce the pressure on childbearing youth, Zhang Difang, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and deputy head of Fengxian District, Shanghai, submitted the “On Further Promotion of Family Childcare” at the “Two Sessions” held last week. Proposal for Point Construction to Relieve Parenting Pressure of Youth of Childbearing Age. Zhang Difang suggested that the relevant policies and normative documents to promote the construction and development of family childcare centers should be formulated as soon as possible at the national level, the construction of family childcare centers should be included in the government’s guidance and supervision system, and the professionalization of family childcare services should be accelerated.

