He Lifeng, the Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, attended the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services Global Service Trade Summit. This prestigious event brings together international leaders and experts to discuss global service trade and promote cooperation.

President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the summit, emphasizing the importance of openness, development, and win-win cooperation. His speech demonstrated China‘s confidence in opening up its economy and increasing cooperation with other countries. Xi Jinping’s address highlighted China‘s commitment to creating a favorable environment for global service trade.

Xi Jinping’s speech was well received, and it showcased China‘s determination to further enhance international economic cooperation. The event was attended by leaders from various countries, industry representatives, and experts in the field of service trade.

The summit also featured a video speech by Xi Jinping, in which he reiterated China‘s commitment to promoting global service trade and creating a favorable environment for businesses. He emphasized the importance of innovation and the digital economy in driving economic growth and improving people’s livelihoods.

The China International Fair for Trade in Services is an important platform for promoting global service trade. It provides an opportunity for countries to showcase their achievements and explore potential collaborations. The fair covers a wide range of sectors, including finance, tourism, telecommunications, and e-commerce.

In addition to the speeches and discussions, the fair also highlighted the world premiere of Tesla’s refreshed version of the Model 3. This event generated significant interest and demonstrated the importance of new energy vehicles in the global service trade sector.

The 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services Global Service Trade Summit has created a valuable platform for countries to deepen cooperation and promote economic development. The event showcased China‘s commitment to openness, innovation, and win-win cooperation in the global service trade sector.

